How to watch ‘Another Round’

An official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, “Another Round” has been a critical favorite and awards contender since it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020. Those expectations paid off during the 2021 Academy Award nominations where the Danish film was not only nominated in the Best International Feature category (where it will represent Denmark) but also Best Director for Thomas Vinterberg.

“From the beginning, it was merely a film about alcohol — actually, it was a pure celebration of alcohol,” Vinterberg explained of his feature in an interview with Gold Derby this year. “But digging deeper into it, we realized there was more to it. We got more ambitious, and this project grew and developed into becoming a movie about life and being inspired … The word spirit means more than just alcohol.”

With “Another Round” earning two Oscar nominations, here’s how to watch it before the Academy Awards on April 25.

Where can I watch “Another Round”?

There are multiple ways to watch “Another Round” starring Mads Mikkelsen. The film is streaming on Hulu right now for subscribers. Those who aren’t paid subscribers of Hulu can also rent “Another Round” via numerous video-on-demand portals, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple’s iTunes, Vudu, and other on-demand services.

Is “Another Round” on Netflix?

While “Another Round” is streaming online via Hulu, the film is not available to watch on Netflix. At the moment, there are no plans for it to be added to Netflix before the 2021 Oscars.

Where is “Another Round” streaming?

As mentioned, “Another Round” is streaming online via Hulu as part of the service’s subscription packages. Non-subscribers are able to rent “Another Round” via on-demand platforms.

How can I rent “Another Round”?

“Another Round” is available to rent via iTunes, FandangoNOW, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other video-on-demand services.

What is “Another Round” movie about?

“Another Round” focuses on four friends, including the film’s lead character played by Mads Mikkelsen, who begin to experiment with day-drinking to keep their blood-alcohol level at a certain mark. Through their drinking, the friends experience highs and lows that affect their personal lives. “We have to acknowledge that this miracle liquor that can elevate a lot of situations, can make people merry, make people make great decisions, can also destroy families and kill people,” Vinterberg told Gold Derby. “So we ended up doing an investigation of the nature of alcohol and the nature of life when you’re halfway through it somewhere in Scandinavia.”

Who is Thomas Vinterberg?

Born in Denmark, the 51-year-old director Thomas Vinterberg is best known for films like “The Celebration,” “The Hunt” (an Oscar nominee in 2013 when the Best International Feature category was known as Best Foreign Language Film), “Far From the Maddening Crowd,” and “Another Round.” He was nominated for Best Director at the 2021 Academy Awards for the film, which marked his first Oscar nomination. Vinterberg dedicated “Another Round” to his daughter, who died in a car accident four days into the film’s production. “I made this film alongside the experience of a huge tragedy in my life. I lost my daughter,” he told Indiewire after the Oscar nominations were announced. “So all these praises, the awards and nominations that have come to this movie, I feel that they are honoring her movie. That makes this whole movie on a different level, the likeness of which I’ve never experienced before.”

