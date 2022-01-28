If you’re an American who’s just dying to know how to watch “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water” to see Sandra Diaz-Twine return to the game that made her a household name, you’re in luck. You will be able to stream it each week on Paramount+ starting January 31. Plans start at $4.99/month and you can cancel anytime. Aussie viewers can watch the reality TV show on Network 10 and 10play on demand. Host Jonathan LaPaglia recently confirmed the news on social media.

The PLAYERS….nice and clean….before we destroy them on BLOOD v WATER 👹#SurvivorAU starts JAN 31 on 10, 10play and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/tPLYNDEnwn — Jonathan LaPaglia (@JLa_Paglia) January 23, 2022

LaPaglia has filled the Jeff Probst role as the host down under since 2016, when Network 10 officially revived the competition. He is an actor and TV personality who is perhaps best known to United States citizens for playing time traveler Frank B. Parker in UPN’s “Seven Days,” Detective Kevin Debreno in CBS’s “The District” and Detective Tommy McNamara in Fox’s “New York Undercover.”

If this season’s theme sounds familiar, that’s because it’s borrowed from two of America’s most beloved installments: Season 27’s “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” (2013) and Season 29’s “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” (2014). Pairs of loved ones enter the game together, but they are split apart and put on opposite tribes where they must battle against each other in challenges. Once the merge hits around the halfway mark, the loved ones are reunited and can choose to play together.

Queen Sandra and her daughter Alanna “Nina” Twine are just one of 12 pairs set to enter the game on January 31. See the complete cast list. Among the other notable names are former “Australian Survivor” castaways Mark Wales and Samantha “Sam” Gash, a married couple who originally met on the 2017 season, and Andrew “Andy” Meldrum from “Champions vs Contenders” (he’s playing with his sister Kate Tatham).

In a new video trailer (watch above), LaPaglia teases, “The conditions will be more demanding. The challenges more brutal. It is a ‘Blood V Water’ bloodbath.” We also see a sneak peek of Sandra and Nina battling in muddy water. “If me and my daughter have to go head to head, I’m gonna beat her down,” says the two-time American winner from “Survivor: Pearl Islands” and “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.” Game on!