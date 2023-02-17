How to watch the BAFTA Awards on Sunday

The Oscars are just three weeks away and of the key precursor prizes is the 2023 BAFTA Awards. The 76th annual ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 7 p.m. GMT. Here’s everything to know about how to watch the 2023 BAFTA Awards

Where can I watch the BAFTA Awards?

The 2023 BAFTA Awards will air simultaneously on the BBC in the United Kingdom and BritBox in the US, Canada and South Africa beginning at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT/9 p.m SAST.

Where can I watch the BAFTA Awards online?s

Subscribers to BritBox can watch the BAFTA Awards online through the app (You can sign up for a free one week trial.) Otherwise, you’ll be able to watch memorable moments from the 2023 BAFTA Awards online at both the BAFTAs website and YouTube channel on Monday

Are the BAFTA Awards streaming online?

Yes, but unfortunately not for everyone. UK residents will be able to stream the BAFTA Awards online via iPlayer while those in North America and South Africa can do so via the BritBox app.

When are the 2023 BAFTA Awards?

The 2023 BAFTA Awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. GMT on Sunday, February 19, 2022.

Where are the 2023 BAFTA Awards being held?

The BAFTA Awards are being held in London.

Who are nominated for BAFTA Awards this year?”

“All Quiet On The Western Front” had the best showing in the BAFTA Awards nominations with 14 including Best Picture. Two Oscar frontrunners — “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — follow with 10 BAFTA bids apiece and “Elvis” is right behind with nine. All four films contend for Best Picture as does five-time nominee “Tar.” Here’s the full list of BAFTA Awards nominations.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions