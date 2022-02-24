How to watch ‘Belfast’

Ever since it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last September, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” has established itself as a critical favorite and formidable awards contender. Shot in black and white and based on the acclaimed director’s own childhood in 1960s Northern Ireland, “Belfast” follows a young boy coming of age during a turbulent period in his titular home city. After premiering at Telluride and winning the audience award at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, “Belfast” has since scored two nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (including one for its ensemble, which features newcomer Jude Hill and veteran stars Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, and Ciarán Hinds), six BAFTA Award nominations, and accolades from AFI and the National Board of Review. Here’s how you can watch “Belfast” ahead of the 2022 Oscars, where the film is also up for multiple awards including Best Picture.

How can I watch the movie “Belfast”?

You can watch “Belfast” in theaters, or buy it via digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or YouTube. The film is also available to rent via Apple TV, certain cable providers, and the Alamo Drafthouse on-demand platform.

Will the movie “Belfast” be on Netflix?

As of now, there are no plans for “Belfast” to stream on Netflix.

What’s “Belfast” about?

The official synopsis from distributor Focus Features reads, “‘Belfast’ is a story of love, laughter, and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.”

What is the movie “Belfast” based on?

“Belfast” is based on writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the early days of The Troubles, a violent entho-nationalist conflict that would last for decades.

Is the movie “Belfast” based on a true story?

Yes, the movie “Belfast” is based on a true story. It’s a fictionalized account of Branagh’s childhood in Northern Ireland circa 1969, seen through the eyes of 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) and his family — including his Ma (Catriona Balfe), Pa (Jamie Dornan), and grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds) — as they navigate living through that tumultuous period.

How many Oscar nominations does “Belfast” have?

“Belfast” is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Branagh, Best Original Screenplay for Branagh, Best Supporting Actor (Hinds), Best Supporting Actress (Dench), Best Sound, and Best Original Song (“Down to Joy,” by Van Morrison).

Is “Belfast” playing near me?

“Belfast” was released in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2021 and is still playing in theaters, in addition to being available to rent at home.

Where can I get tickets to see “Belfast”?

You can find details on showtimes and tickets from websites like Fandango, or via the film’s official website.

