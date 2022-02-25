How to watch ‘Dune’

An epic sci-fi story and one of the starriest casts of the year collided in “Dune,” director Denis Villeneuve’s visually stunning adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel of the same name. The pandemic delayed the film’s release by nearly a year, but it proved to be worth the wait: “Dune” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021 and then fans got to see the eye-popping visuals – and a stacked ensemble that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Javier Badem, to name a few – when the film arrived in theaters and on HBO Max a month later. The story of faraway planets, noble families, ancient prophecies, spice, and sandworms is now a major Oscar contender, in the running for 10 categories including Best Picture. Aside from seeking out the biggest screen possible to enjoy it on, here are some ways you can watch “Dune.”

How can I watch “Dune”?

You can watch “Dune” in theaters, and it’s also available to rent or buy through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and various cable providers.

Is “Dune” on Netflix or Amazon?

“Dune” is not available on Netflix at this time. You can watch “Dune” on Amazon, but you’ll need to rent or purchase the film to do so.

Can I watch “Dune” on Amazon Prime?

You can watch “Dune” on Amazon Prime, but it’s not streamable as part of the platform’s subscription service. You’ll need to rent or buy “Dune” to watch it on Amazon Prime.

Is “Dune” on HBO Max?

“Dune” was released on HBO Max at the same time the film arrived in theaters, but it’s no longer available to stream there at this time. The good news is that “Dune” will return to HBO Max starting on March 10, meaning subscribers can watch “Dune” on the service shortly.

Is “Dune” still streaming?

“Dune” is currently not streaming anywhere, but you can still rent or buy digital versions of the film. “Dune” will start streaming on HBO Max again on March 10.

Does Netflix have “Dune”?

No, Netflix does not have “Dune.”

What is “Dune” about?

“Dune” is based on the bestselling sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Here’s a synopsis of the film—which is only Part One of this epic story—via Warner Bros.: “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, ‘Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

How long is “Dune”?

“Dune” is 2 hours and 35 minutes long.

How many Oscar nominations does “Dune” have?

“Dune” is nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score (Hans Zimmer), Best Adapted Screenplay (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth), and Best Picture.

Is “Dune” playing near me?

“Dune” was released in theaters on October 22, 2021, and is still playing in theaters at this time. Check your local listings to see if it’s showing in a theater near you.

How can I get tickets to see “Dune”?

You can check websites like Fandango for more details on “Dune” showtimes and tickets. The official “Dune” website also has details on where you can see the film.

