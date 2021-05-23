Could it be any more anticipated? Streaming Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max, the entire cast of beloved NBC comedy “Friends” will reunite for a one-time special to celebrate the legacy of the series (all episodes are available on HBO Max, as the show was a Warner Bros. Television production). Called “Friends: The Reunion” (and inexplicably not “Friends: The One with the Reunion” in keeping with the show’s cheeky episode titles across its 10-season run), the special brings together original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, as well as a cadre of celebrities and influential guests (including James Corden, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga, and many others).

How to watch the ‘Friends’ reunion

The “Friends” reunion premieres on HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service launched last year to both ballyhoo and consternation. HBO Max is home to a number of major Warner Bros. Television shows, including “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “The O.C.,” among others. To subscribe to HBO Max, visit the platform’s website; the monthly cost is $14.99.

When will the ‘Friends’ reunion appear on HBO Max

The “Friends” reunion premieres on Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max. As with other streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Disney+, HBO Max drops new titles on its service at 3 a.m. ET on the day of the premiere. “Friends” fans should then expect to see the reunion event at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on HBO Max.

Will the ‘Friends’ reunion be on Netflix?

No, the only place to watch the “Friends” reunion is on HBO Max. It was reported last year WarnerMedia allegedly paid the cast upward of $4 million each to return.

What is the ‘Friends’ reunion?

Contrary to some early speculation, “Friends: The Reunion” is not an episode of the show. All six of the main actors — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc — are appearing as themselves. Judging by a trailer released by HBO Max this month, fans can expect the special to include the stars discussing the show’s impact (a la the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” reunion that HBO Max debuted last year), a round of “Friends” trivia, and a parade of the show’s roster of former guest-stars. Here is the official synopsis, provided by HBO Max.

Our favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.

Will Matthew Perry appear on the ‘Friends’ reunion?

Yes, he will. Perry famously missed the cast’s reunion appearance in 2016 during an NBC tribute to director James Burrows. “It was just six people getting together for a Jim Burrows special. It wasn’t really a reunion. And I couldn’t do it because I was in London doing my play,” Perry said that same year about his absence. But the erstwhile Chandler Bing is part of “Friends: The Reunion,” putting him together with his famous Gen X castmates on television for the first time since the series finale in 2004.

