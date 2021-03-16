One of the last major awards contenders to debut during Oscars season was handsomely rewarded by the 2021 Academy Award nominations: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which didn’t screen publicly at all in 2020 and made its debut in February 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, received five Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture. The film’s placement in the top category is historic: produced by Ryan Coogler, Charles D. King, and writer-director Shaka King, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is the first Best Picture nominee with an all-Black producing team in Oscars history. Among other firsts, “Judas and the Black Messiah” procured first-time nominations for Coogler, Shaka King (both as a producer and co-writer), cinematographer Sean Bobbitt, and star LaKeith Stanfield, who earned a surprise Best Supporting Actor nominations alongside his co-star Daniel Kaluuya.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is among eight films nominated for Best Picture in 2021. Here’s how to watch “Judas and the Black Messiah” before the Oscars on April 25. (This post will be updated as more information becomes available.)

Is “Judas and the Black Messiah” streaming?

Not at the moment. “Judas and the Black Messiah” made its debut on February 12, simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. On March 14, one day before it received five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, “Judas and the Black Messiah” was removed from HBO Max in keeping with the WarnerMedia strategy to debut its theatrical features on the streaming platform in 2021, but only for the initial 30 days of release. According to a source close to the film, it’s possible “Judas and the Black Messiah” will be added to HBO Max again in the near future — but nothing is confirmed.

How can I watch “Judas and the Black Messiah”?

At the moment, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is only playing in theaters — but as of March 16 venues are open in major cities around the country, including New York and Los Angeles. Capacity is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic and local health and safety ordinances, but the film is out nationwide.

Is “Judas and the Black Messiah” on HBO Max?

No. “Judas and the Black Messiah” left HBO Max on March 14. It could return in the near future but nothing is confirmed. Last year, the New York Times noted WarnerMedia envisioned a scenario for its 2021 Warner Bros. film releases that included an initial platform on HBO Max for 30 days, followed by a traditional theatrical release window and then a digital debut thereafter. Eventually, the publication pointed out, the films would cycle back through HBO Max.

How many Oscar nominations did “Judas and the Black Messiah get?

“Judas and the Black Messiah” received five Oscar nominations in 2021: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya, Best Supporting Actor for LaKeith Stanfield, and Best Cinematography. It’s widely expected that Kaluuya will win Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton. Kaluuya has been the favorite in the category for weeks and won Best Supporting Actor honors from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Is “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing in theaters?

Yes, it is. Check local listings to find out if it’s playing in a theater near you.

Where can I rent “Judas and the Black Messiah”?

Currently, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is not available to rent. But if the film follows a traditional theatrical release window of roughly 70 days, “Judas and the Black Messiah” will likely be available via Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Vudu, iTunes, and other on-demand services in early May 2021. The caveat is that nothing is confirmed about the “Judas and the Black Messiah” digital and physical media release at this time — and it is possible WarnerMedia could platform its Best Picture nominee back on HBO Max before the Oscars on April 25.

