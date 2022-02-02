Like many 2021 releases with awards aspirations, Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” had a tough time drawing audiences to theaters after its release in December. The noir drama starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett has earned just over $15 million at the worldwide box office as of February 1 – this despite being del Toro’s awaited follow-up to “The Shape of Water,” which won the filmmaker Oscars in 2019 for Best Director and Best Picture. But for those who missed “Nightmare Alley” in theaters, now is the time to catch up with the 2022 Oscars contender at home. Here’s how to watch ‘Nightmare Alley’ right now.

Where can I stream ‘Nightmare Alley’?

“Nightmare Alley” is available to stream online for HBO Max and Hulu subscribers (as well as Hulu account holders who subscribe to HBO Max through Hulu itself).

Is ‘Nightmare Alley’ on Netflix?

No, “Nightmare Alley” is not available on Netflix.

Is ‘Nightmare Alley’ on HBO Max?

Yes, HBO Max subscribers can watch “Nightmare Alley” right now. The film was added to the service on February 1.

Is ‘Nightmare Alley’ on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu subscribers can watch “Nightmare Alley” right now. The film was added to the service on February 1.

How can I watch the original ‘Nightmare Alley’ (1947)?

The original “Nightmare Alley,” starring Tyrone Power, is not available to stream on subscription services at this time – it was previously part of the Criterion Channel library of titles. But the film has been uploaded to YouTube.

Is ‘Nightmare Alley’ in black-and-white?

The original version of “Nightmare Alley” is, of course, in black-and-white. While del Toro’s version was released in color, the director also screened a special edition of his 2021 remake in black-and-white in select venues in January 2022. “Although we shot ‘Nightmare Alley’ in color, we lit it as if it were black and white,” said del Toro in a previous interview. “You can see exactly the same level of design, and we wanted to give viewers this special vantage as a take of the classic noir genre that the film is part of.” The black-and-white take on “Nightmare Alley” (2021) is not currently streaming.

What’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ about?

Here’s the plot synopsis from Searchlight Pictures: “When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions