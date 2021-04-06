How to watch ‘Promising Young Woman’

Last year’s buzziest title is likely this year’s most intriguing Oscar nominee. “Promising Young Woman,” the directorial debut from Emerald Fennell that stars Carey Mulligan as the title character, has generated strong reviews and thoughtful debates since it first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January of 2020. In the 14 months since then, a lot has changed — including how audiences are able to watch first-run movies. Ahead, a breakdown of where to watch “Promising Young Woman,” one of 2021’s Best Picture nominees.

Is “Promising Young Woman” on Netflix?

No, unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, “Promising Young Woman” is not available on the streaming platform. That doesn’t mean Netflix is without top 2021 Oscar contenders and Best Picture nominees. Among the Academy Award nominees streaming on Netflix are “Mank” (10 nominations including Best Picture), “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (six nominations including Best Picture), and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (five nominations including Best Actress for Viola Davis and Best Actor Chadwick Boseman).

How do I watch “Promising Young Woman”?

While “Promising Young Woman” is not streaming on Netflix or other subscription services, the film is available to rent from a number of providers. To rent “Promising Young Woman,” go to Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, or any other VOD providers. At this time, “Promising Young Woman” costs $5.99 to rent.

Will “Promising Young Woman” be on HBO Max?

Maybe. While the timeline for its eventual HBO Max debut has not been revealed, it will likely appear on the WarnerMedia streaming platform later this summer as Universal and Focus Features releases often streaming on HBO Max. (Other Focus and Universal films to debut on HBO over the last year include “Emma” and “The Invisible Man.”)

Where can I stream “Promising Young Woman”?

Numerous video-on-demand providers have “Promising Young Woman” available to rent, including Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, FandangoNOW, YouTube, and cable service on-demand channels.

How many Oscar nominations did “Promising Young Woman” get?

“Promising Young Woman” received five nominations at the 2021 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director for Emerald Fennell, Best Actress for Carey Mulligan, Best Original Screenplay for Emerald Fennell, and Best Editing. It’s one of only two movies to receive those five key nominations, along with presumed Best Picture favorite “Nomadland.” Thus far in awards season, “Promising Young Woman” has received Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards for Mulligan, and Best Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild Awards for Fennell.

