This year’s Oscars are still weeks away but it’s possible one of next year’s nominees is already out. The Disney animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” is out now, and the well-reviewed feature — which combines elements of “Moana” and “Frozen” but without the songs — will likely stand as one of the top contenders for a Best Animated Feature nomination at the 2022 Oscars. This gives awards prognosticators plenty of time to check the film out before next year’s nominations are announced. Ahead, how to watch “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Where can I watch “Raya and the Last Dragon”?

Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim, Gemma Chan, and Sandra Oh, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is available as a premier access title on Disney+ for the cost of $29.99. For that price, Disney+ subscribers can watch the film multiple times and the title does not expire from their library. In addition to Disney+, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is out in theaters nationwide, although whether or not a venue in your area is open depends on the latest health and safety recommendations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Is “Raya and the Last Dragon” playing in theaters near me?

It depends. If you live in an area where theaters are open, then “Raya and the Last Dragon” is likely playing in a theater near you — even in New York. For the first time since March 2020, some theaters in New York are open at 25 percent capacity.

Is “Raya and the Last Dragon” playing at Cinemark theaters?

No, it was reported this week that Cinemark, the third-largest theater chain in the United States, will decline to show “Raya and the Last Dragon” in its theaters.

Is “Raya and the Last Dragon” streaming on Netflix?

No, as the film is a Disney+ exclusive, it will not stream on Netflix.

Where is “Raya and the Last Dragon” streaming?

Right now, only Disney+ and for an additional cost to subscribers. The last premier access title on the service, “Mulan,” was available as a premier access title for three months before eventually matriculating into the main Disney+ library. Using that timeline as a guide, “Raya and the Last Dragon” should become available for no additional cost to Disney+ subscribers in the late spring or early summer.

Can I rent “Raya and the Last Dragon”?

No, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is not available for traditional rental via FandangoNOW, iTunes, Vudu, or Amazon Prime Video. The film can be purchased via Disney+.

How much does it cost to watch “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Disney+?

“Raya and the Last Dragon” costs $29.99 and is available only to Disney+ subscribers.

