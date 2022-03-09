The 42nd season of “Survivor” premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022 on CBS with Jeff Probst once again returning as host/producer. The long-running reality TV show has been a staple of CBS’s primetime schedule since 2000, with two cycles airing every calendar year since then (except for recently when the Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay in production). If you’re wondering how to watch “Survivor 42,” you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got answers to all of your burning questions, so read on for more details.

How do I watch “Survivor 42”?

For cable TV subscribers, “Survivor 42” airs every Wednesday night on CBS at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET. The following day, the “Survivor 42” episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ or by logging in to the CBS website through your cable provider.

Can I watch “Survivor 42” live on Paramount Plus?

Yes indeed! For fans who don’t have access to cable TV or a strong antennae, you can watch a live feed of your local CBS market on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription. This will cost you $9.99/month after a seven-day free trial.

Where can I watch all seasons of “Survivor” for free?

Paramount Plus is the official streaming home of “Survivor.” Pull out the popcorn because you can watch every single one of the first 41 installments with the Essential package, which costs $4.99/month after a seven-day free trial. Note that Paramount Plus used to also stream “Australian Survivor” and “Survivor South Africa,” but they lost the rights to carry these spin-off series in February 2022.

Can I watch “Survivor” on Hulu?

As of this writing, most old seasons of “Survivor” are available on Hulu, but not all of them. You can currently stream Seasons 1-11, Season 16, Season 20, Season 22, Seasons 25-34 and Season 37 on the platform. The reason Hulu doesn’t carry all of the former season is due to rights issues. A Hulu subscription costs $6.99/month after a one-month free trial.

Is “Survivor” on Netflix?

Currently only two seasons of “Survivor” are streaming on Netflix: Season 16 and Season 37 — again, due to rights issues. In other words, if you’re looking for a platform that carries all or most of the past installments, you might want to go with Paramount+ or Hulu.

Can you watch “Survivor” on Amazon Prime?

Some of the old seasons of “Survivor” are streaming on Amazon at no additional charge to Prime subscribers, such as Season 1 and Seasons 28-30. For all of the other cycles, you have to purchase each episode for $2.99 (or alternatively, buy the whole season for $24.99).

Who are the “Survivor 42” contestants?

This year the 18 all-new castaways will initially be split into three tribes. The players come from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life. Click on each name below to be brought to their individual profiles.

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Swati Goel, Zach Wurtenberger, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich, Jackson Fox, Marya Sherron

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Jenny Kim, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

