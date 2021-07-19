How to watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

It’s time to believe again. Fresh off a record-setting 20 Emmy nominations and standing as the front-runner to win Best Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards in September, “Ted Lasso” is set to return to Apple TV Plus for its second season. Here’s everything to know about the acclaimed comedy, including when it premieres and what to expect from Jason Sudeikis and the cast.

When does Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere?

The second season of “Ted Lasso” begins streaming on Apple TV Plus on Friday, July 23 at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

How many episodes are in Ted Lasso Season 2?

The second season of “Ted Lasso” is comprised of 10 episodes.

When is the Ted Lasso Season 2 finale?

The Season 2 finale of “Ted Lasso” will stream on Apple TV Plus starting on Friday, September 24.

Has Ted Lasso been renewed for Season 3?

Yes, Apple renewed “Ted Lasso” for Season 3 before production even began on Season 2. But executive producers Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt have maintained that the series was envisioned as a three-season project, so it’s likely the third season will be the last for “Ted Lasso.”

What happens in Ted Lasso Season 2?

In a bit of a surprise, “Ted Lasso” Season 2 picks up weeks after the events of the Season 1 finale when AFC Richmond was relegated to a lower league because of poor performance. The team, more united than ever, has tied multiple games in a row and is looking for its first victory. It’s during this streak that top player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) winds up in need of a sports psychiatrist (new series regular Sarah Niles) to help him through a particularly dark moment. In other parts of the show, Roy Kent (Emmy nominee Brett Goldstein) has retired and is looking for his next act, while Keeley Jones (Emmy nominee Juno Temple) is embracing her role in the franchise’s public relations department.

How many Emmy nominations did Ted Lasso get this year?

“Ted Lasso” received 20 Emmy nominations this year, the most ever for a freshman comedy series. In addition to Best Comedy Series (where it’s the odds-on favorite to win) and Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis (who likewise is the heavy favorite to emerge victoriously), “Ted Lasso” received multiple supporting actor and actress nominations, writing and directing nominations, and even music nominations. For more on the cast and crew’s impressive Emmy haul and their reaction to the praise, watch our videos from the red carpet premiere of “Ted Lasso” Season 2.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions