How to watch the 2023 Oscars Best Picture nominees

The Best Picture nominees for the 95th Academy Awards are an eclectic bunch. The two highest-grossing films of 2022, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” are represented, as is a tiny indie (“Women Talking”), a German-language Netflix Original (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), and arguably the first sci-fi comedy ever nominated for the top Oscar (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), depending on your definition of “sci-fi” and “comedy.”

They are also an eclectic bunch in terms of where to watch them. The movies are spread out across myriad streaming services and on-demand platforms, or are not currently available to stream at all. That’s right, you may have to actually go to the movies if you want to see every Best Picture nominee this year. What a concept! It can be a little overwhelming trying to keep track of where you can watch every 2023 Oscars Best Picture nominee — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is on Showtime, really? — but we’re here to help.

Where can I watch the 2023 Best Picture nominees?

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Easily the best Netflix film of 2022, “All Quiet on the Western Front” scored nine nominations and is the first German-language film ever nominated for Best Picture. If it wins that category, it would be the second adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic anti-war novel to do so, after director Lewis Milestone’s talkie won at the 3rd Academy Awards in 1930. It’s a harrowing story of a young soldier’s disillusioning experiences during World War I. It’s probably a lock for Best International Feature, and a strong sleeper contender for Best Score for Volker Bertelmann’s thundering electronic score.

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

James Cameron has nothing to feel blue about. His sci-fi fantasy epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and is still adding to its total (it’s not on any streaming service right now; you’ll have to go to a theater to see it if you haven’t already, preferably in IMAX 3D). And it’s now a four-time Oscar nominee for Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound.

Writer-director Martin McDonagh’s dark feckin’ comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” is nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, and Best Performance by a Donkey in a Supporting Role for Jenny, who gives a gentle and heartbreaking performance as Dominic, Padraic’s ill-fated companion. (Okay, just kidding about that last one.) The tragicomic tale of two Irish pals whose friendship breakup has disastrous results isn’t for everyone, but it is for fans of Farrell’s eyebrows. You can find it on HBO Max.

Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling musical biopic “Elvis” shook, rattled, and rolled its way to eight total nominations, including Best Actor for Austin Butler, who became a star thanks to his uncanny imitation of Elvis Presley’s voice(s), dance moves, and soul. It’s also nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Tom Hanks is not nominated for his scenery-chewing performance as Colonel Tom Parker. It’s available to stream on HBO Max.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” could describe this film’s nominations. The multiverse-hopping, genre-bending dramedy leads all nominees with 11 nods, including Best Director for directing team Daniels, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actor for comeback kid Ke Huy Quan. It’s a cleverly constructed film about an ordinary woman trying to save her family and an infinite number of worlds. It’s not a Marvel movie, but it’s Marvel-influenced, which is a rare thing for a viable Best Picture contender. A24 distributes it, which means it’s available to stream on Showtime.

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans” scored seven nominations, including Spielberg’s eighth for Best Director and first for Best Original Screenplay, which he shares with Tony Kushner. Judd Hirsch earned a Best Supporting Actor nominee for just eight minutes of very inspiring onscreen work, the seventh-shortest performance ever nominated for Best Supporting Actor. “The Fabelmans” is eventually expected on Peacock, but for now it’s available to buy for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, etc.

“TÁR”

After accomplishing the critical trifecta of being named best picture by the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the National Society of Film Critics, “TÁR” is trying to orchestrate a Best Picture win. Cate Blanchett — hot off a Golden Globe win for her performance as (fictitious) canceled conductor Lydia Tár — is also nominated for Best Actress, while Todd Field scored nods for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay in addition to Best Picture as a producer. It has six total nominations. “TÁR” will start streaming on Peacock on Friday, January 27, but for now, it’s rentable at the usual places (Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, etc.) for $5.99

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Everyone’s favorite 35-years-in-the-making sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” flew to six nominations, including Best Original Song for Lady Gaga’s power ballad “Hold My Hand.” The action epic stars Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who’s getting older, but is still the greatest fighter pilot in the world, which is not at all a metaphor for Tom Cruise himself, no sir. It’s available to stream on Paramount+ and MGM+. But if you don’t have either of those, you can rent it on Amazon or YouTube for $5.99.

Ruben Östlund’s Cannes-winning satirical dark comedy about a luxury cruise gone very wrong has a nomination for each side of the “Triangle of Sadness:” Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. (If you ask me, Woody Harrelson and Dolly de Leon should have been nominated in supporting categories.) It has the funniest scene set in an elevator of any film released in 2022. It will eventually be on Hulu as part of distributor Neon’s deal with the streaming service, but for now you can rent it on Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, etc.

“Women Talking”

Frances McDormand is up for her second Best Picture nomination with “Women Talking,” which she produced and also appears in via a small cameo. The heavy drama about women in an ultraconservative religious community rising up against their male oppressors secured two nominations, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for writer-director Sarah Polley. It’s only in theaters at the moment, so support your local arthouse cinema and check it out.

