How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards live

Television’s biggest night is finally here: the 73rd annual Emmy Awards will conclude yet another chaotic awards season for the biggest and best shows on streaming, cable, and network television. The 2021 Emmys have already made big winners of “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” and “The Queen’s Gambit” thanks to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, but on Sunday, September 19, the Television Academy will hand out its top honors across comedy, drama, and limited series. Here’s everything to know about how to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards.

When are the Emmys?

The 2021 Emmy Awards take place Sunday, September 19, 2021, beginning at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles, California.

Where can I stream the Emmys online?

Cord-cutters who don’t have access to an over-the-air broadcast of the 2021 Emmy Awards actually have multiple options with which to watch the Emmy Awards live online. The ceremony is available to subscribers of Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, and fuboTV — and will also stream on Paramount Plus.

Are the Emmys on Paramount+?

Yes. This year’s Emmy Awards, which air on the CBS network, will stream live online at Paramount Plus. Subscriptions to the service start at $4.99 per month and there’s a free trial for new users. That means anyone who signs up for Paramount Plus this week before the 2021 Emmys broadcast will technically be able to watch the Emmys live stream for free. More information about Paramount Plus can be found here.

What channel are the Emmys on?

The Emmy Awards are on CBS this year.

Can I watch the Emmys online for free?

Yes, technically. The CBS broadcast streams live online for free, provided potential viewers sign in with their TV provider.

Who is hosting the Emmys?

The 2021 Emmy Awards are hosted by Cedric The Entertainer. “There was a lot of great television on in the past year and, due to the pandemic, many of us watched way more television than normal,” the comic and actor told the New York Times when asked about his approach to hosting the show. “We want to blend these things together — shows that you heard of but didn’t really watch, mixed with some shows that you know. Though we’re dressed up and wearing tuxedos, I don’t want that Oscars feel — that [haughty laughter] ha, ha, ha, ha.”

Who is nominated for the Emmys?

This year, Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney Plus series “The Mandolorian” led all programs with 24 nominations each. The Disney Plus Marvel series “WandaVision” was next with 23 nominations, followed by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with 21 nominations apiece. Apple TV Plus breakout “Ted Lasso” received 20 nominations, the most for a comedy series. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” and HBO’s now-canceled “Lovecraft Country” both earned 18 nominations. Here’s the full list of Emmy Award nominees.

Who are the 2021 Emmy Award winners?

While the major Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series, Best Drama Series, and Best Limited Series, are announced during the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on Sunday, numerous award winners were already revealed at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies on September 11 and September 12. “The Queen’s Gambit” won nine total Emmy Awards already, putting it on track to tie the record for most Emmy wins in a single year set by “John Adams” at the 2008 awards. Other big winners from the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys including “The Mandolorian” and “Saturday Night Live” with seven wins each, “The Crown” with four wins, and “Ted Lasso” and “WandaVision” with three awards apiece. For the full list of Emmy winners thus far, check out the Creative Arts Emmys 2021 winners list.

