“The Father,” director and co-writer Florian Zeller’s acclaimed drama with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in starring roles, first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival… in 2020. So a lot has changed in the 13 months since its debut — including that mass gatherings in places such as movie theaters remain extremely limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after almost 400 days and numerous awards season accolades, “The Father” is finally available to general audiences. Here’s how to watch “The Father.”

Where can I watch “The Father”?

As of February 26, “The Father” is out in theaters and drive-in venues in the New York area and Los Angeles — although availability is extremely limited because of theater closings in both regions. On March 12, just days before the Oscar nominations are announced, “The Father” moves into a nationwide theatrical release, but that will again depend on which venues are open. On March 26, “The Father” is available to rent via numerous digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Apple TV and iTunes, Vudu, and more. Those who watch streaming content through Roku devices can also rent the film starting March 26.

Is “The Father” playing in theaters near me?

If you live in Los Angeles or the New York area (including New Jersey), potentially — although most theaters in both cities are closed and “The Father” will not become widely available via theaters until March 12.

How can I watch “The Father” online?

“The Father” is streaming online via premium on-demand starting on March 26. The film will be available through the usual platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, iTunes, Vudu, Redbox, and other VOD providers.

Is “The Father” on Netflix?

No, “The Father” is not streaming on Netflix as of March 2021.

Is “The Father” streaming?

Starting on March 26, “The Father” will be streaming online as a premium on-demand title.

Where can I rent “The Father”?

Most major streaming platforms will have “The Father” available to rent, including Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play, Vudu, and others. Roku users will be able to rent “The Father” as well, as will Apple TV owners via iTunes.

When can I watch “The Father”?

As mentioned, in some select locations, “The Father” is out in Los Angeles and New York area theaters and drive-ins on February 26. A wide release on March 12 will extend the availability of “The Father” nationwide. After that, on March 26, “The Father” will be out as a premium on-demand title.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions