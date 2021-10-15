With “The Last Duel,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have reunited for their first produced screenplay since winning Oscars for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998. The medieval drama from director Ridley Scott focuses on the last legally sanctioned duel in French history, where Jean de Carrouges (Damon) battled Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) after Le Gris raped de Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). (Damon and Affleck co-wrote the script with filmmaker Nicole Holofcener.)

Here’s how to watch “The Last Duel” and what to know about when “The Last Duel” will be available to stream online.

Where can you watch ‘The Last Duel’?

Released by 20th Century Studios, “The Last Duel” is exclusively in theaters now. The lengthy drama is not expected to burn up the box office, with expectations that it will finish well behind fellow October 15 release “Halloween Kills” as well as “No Time to Die” and perhaps even the third weekend of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” It’s expected “The Last Duel” will remain in theaters for 45 days, as that’s the theatrical release window Disney and 20th Century Studios features have kept open during the pandemic.

Is ‘The Last Duel’ streaming on HBO Max?

Not yet. But due to a prior deal between 20th Century Fox, before the studio was sold to Disney, and HBO, “The Last Duel” will eventually land on the WarnerMedia streaming platform rather than Disney Plus or Hulu.

Is ‘The Last Duel’ on Netflix?

No, “The Last Duel” is not available on Netflix — and likely won’t stream on the service anytime soon.

When will ‘The Last Duel’ be on streaming?

If “The Last Duel” follows the 45-day theatrical window Disney has placed on its 2021 releases, that would mean “The Last Duel” will be available for rental on VOD streaming sites starting no earlier than November 29.

Is ‘The Last Duel’ on Disney Plus or Hulu?

No, “The Last Duel” is not on Disney Plus or Hulu. Due to its R-rating and subject matter, it’s doubtful the film will ever appear on Disney Plus.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions