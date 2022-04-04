How to watch Andrew Garfield’s FX show ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ that’s not actually airing on FX

Andrew Garfield is having a banner year. The Brit received his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance as the late composer and playwright Jonathan Larson in the musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, and this was after reprising his role as Peter Parker (aka Peter 3) in Marvel’s wildly popular “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Next, he will head to the small screen to star in the FX limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Debuting Thursday, April 28, the true crime thriller hails from Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and is inspired by the bestselling nonfiction book of the same by Jon Krakauer. The seven-episode series follows the events that led to the murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty (portrayed by “Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her infant daughter in the Salt Lake Valley area of Utah in 1984.

Garfield stars as Jeb Pyre, a Mormon detective who investigates the horrific murders and uncovers some uncomfortable and awful truths about the origins of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and the dangers of uncompromising faith. In doing so, Jeb will begin to question his own faith as well.

Here is how to watch “Under the Banner of Heaven”

“Under the Banner of Heaven” — which also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle and Gil Birmingham — is slated to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning Thursday, April 28. It will launch with two episodes, with the subsequent five episodes being released weekly on Thursdays.

Why is “Under the Banner of Heaven” on Hulu?

Now, you might be asking yourself how “Under the Banner of Heaven” is an FX show if it’s streaming on Hulu. Well, it joins series like the critically acclaimed comedy “Reservation Dogs” and the limited series “Mrs. America” and “A Teacher” as shows produced under the FX Productions banner but are available only on Hulu and thus do not also run on the linear cable channel (Hulu, like FX, is now owned by Disney).

Previously, these shows streamed under the “FX on Hulu” label and could be found in the “FX on Hulu” hub on the streaming service, but FX began phasing out the moniker in December in an attempt to unify the brand across all linear channels and streaming platforms. Not only was “FX on Hulu” only used domestically (internationally, FX shows air on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ elsewhere), but it also created much confusion about where shows were airing, since series that aired on the linear FX channel but were available to stream the next day on Hulu were also found in the hub. Now, everything is found in the “FX” hub. “Under the Banner of Heaven” will be FX’s first Hulu-only show to premiere after the “FX” hub rebranding. Honestly, it’s much less confusing when you think about FX as a brand producing quality shows for both cable (FX and FXX) and streaming (Hulu) rather than just a TV network available in your cable package.

