Hugh Bonneville (‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’): ‘Robert goes on a great adventure physically and emotionally’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s the miraculous nature of Julian Fellowes‘ writing in the world that he has created is that he manages to spin many plates at the same time,” declares actor Hugh Bonneville about “Downton Abbey,” both from television and now features. For our recent webchat, he continues, “What’s glorious for us in this film is that some of the characters that visited us in the TV show are back. That was delicious as well…. and Robert goes on a great adventure physically and emotionally.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is now playing worldwide in theaters following the great success of the first movie almost three years ago. Lord and Lady Grantham (Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) go on a trip to the south of France along with other family members and staff. They are on a mission to find out more about a French villa that has become an inheritance for their granddaughter. Robert also starts to question whether his real father was actually French and not British.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast is back at the estate as a film crew arrives to shoot a silent movie. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) oversees that production, welcoming new characters, including a director (Hugh Dancy), leading actress (Laura Haddock) and leading actor (Dominic West).

Bonneville is known as a prankster among the cast members and admits to giving show newcomers a hard time. He jokingly says, “I was very naughty to Laura. She asked ‘if we don’t like a line, what do we do? Do we have to talk with Julian?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, you can just improvise. We improvise most of the script. Julian doesn’t mind at all.”

He was a two-time Emmy nominee for his role as Lord Grantham and five-time BAFTA nominee. He was also part of three drama ensemble victories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. As part of our chat, he also discusses his final scene with Dame Maggie Smith (the only time she ever touched her son’s hand), the first big awards show he attended and who he thinks is most different in real life from their character on the show.

