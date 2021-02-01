Hugh Grant (‘The Undoing’) on why he ‘wouldn’t have done’ the HBO miniseries if the ending was different [Complete Interview Transcript]

Hugh Grant stars in the HBO limited series “The Undoing” alongside Nicole Kidman. His performance as Jonathan Fraser landed him a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Limited Series/Movie Actor.

Grant spoke with Gold Derby editor Rob Licuria shortly after the finale of “The Undoing” about the final twists of the series, what it’s like working on TV and his memories of winning a Golden Globe for “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Watch the spoiler-filled webchat above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: We’ve just seen the finale and it was very satisfying and very, very tense and Hugh, I’d like to hear from you. First of all, what were your thoughts on how the series wrapped up?

Hugh Grant: Well, I haven’t seen what you’ve seen. I saw a cut maybe a few months ago and I thought, “Christ, I hope this works.” But it was always a source of nerves to me, even script-wise, especially in the last half of the last episode, the car trip, me going slightly bonkers, the bridge thing, “Is this going to work or are they going to laugh at us?” But then, I always take a gloomy view of life.

GD: Yeah, I mean, that helps, doesn’t it? I love how the show explores this idea that we twist ourselves in pretzels sometimes for the people that we love, for the people in our lives who time and time again might give us clues that they’re not good people but we want to hold onto that glimmer of hope. I love how this show does that so masterfully. What were your thoughts on how it’s like you’ve come full circle in your career and you’ve played all kinds of really interesting, complicated, even manipulative people but this guy, I think, is probably the one where he was just an outright crazy psychopath? Did you enjoy doing that?

HG: Yeah, I did very much. I mean, apart from the wonderful, flattering offer of doing this at all with such distinguished people, Susanne Bier and Nicole Kidman and Anthony Dod Mantle, the cameraman, HBO’s classy, David Kelley‘s classy, who wrote it, I probably still wouldn’t have done it had I not been the ultimate killer because if I hadn’t been the killer, I would have just been the husband who let himself down and shagged the wrong woman and then spends five episodes apologizing. That would have been considerably less interesting. But to be a cold-blooded, narcissistic, sociopathic killer, beautifully disguised, it was going to be fun.

GD: Yeah, and I think that your casting was actually really interesting because if you don’t mind me saying, and you may have heard this before, but you’ve played so many roles where you’re very charming and self-deprecating and quite funny. So I expected some of that from you in this and I found it really difficult to want to dislike Jonathan because I kept wanting to find that glimmer. To me, that was the ultimate point of the show. When you’re playing a narcissist like that and you’re playing a role of a guy playing a role, how challenging is that as a performer to get that balance right and do it authentically?

HG: It’s both a problem and a get-out-of-jail-free card. I realized halfway through that if I’m unconvincing in any moment where I might be saying something like, “It wasn’t me,” or “I love you, Grace,” or “I love you, Henry,” in retrospect, once people had watched all six episodes, they’ll think, “Well, that’s because he didn’t mean it. He’s a sociopath. He doesn’t love them and he did do it.” So it can excuse all kinds of shortcomings in my acting. So that was the get-out-of-jail-free card. But it was a challenge because actors want to be true to their character all the time, so I could be in a situation like the fundraiser at the beginning and the real reaction of Jonathan to seeing Elena standing there staring maniacally at my wife would be I’d shit myself. I mean, she’s stalking us and there would be anxiety on my face or at least somewhere, just a little shadow. If I ever did that or if I suggested to Susanne Bier, who directed this, “Maybe I should do one like that,” she’d say, “No, no, we just can’t have it. There’s going to be so many things pointing at your guilt in a minute. We can’t add even one gram to that side of the scales.” Which meant that I had to, by necessity, play Jonathan as an incredibly extreme and incredibly adept sociopath who could cover anything and his veneer never cracked and who actually, like a lot of narcissistic sociopaths, believed his own lies. So when he says, “I didn’t do it,” he really believes he didn’t do it. Almost convinced himself that he can’t have. Not the great Jonathan Fraser. He can’t have committed a ghastly murder and has had his whole life fall apart. It just doesn’t happen to someone as great as him. So he believes it, and that helped me. That’s how I decided to play the character, and that, of course, helped Susanne because then if he’s always convincing, then audiences won’t immediately think, “Oh, it was him.” So the whole whodunit survives that.

GD: Yeah, that’s right. I mean, it really helps that you mention that Jonathan believed that he was innocent because for many episodes I was like, “Yeah, yeah, he’s innocent. Look at him. He’s such a good guy, really cares about his son. He’s so contrite and remorseful.” And that’s why the moment when Grace, played by Nicole Kidman, is on the stand and says Jonathan can’t feel remorse or his mother says this, the look that you gave her, I feel, is the moment where I realized, “OK, yeah, I’ve been wrong this whole time. He’s actually a bad person.” Take us back to that scene in particular. Did that have much weight for you as well in terms of trying to play this guy?

HG: Well, yeah, that’s the moment the nail is driven through the vampire’s heart. He cannot survive that moment and being a narcissist with bottomless grandiosity, he simply can’t believe that anyone has fucked over Jonathan Fraser, including his wife, and I think I attack my lawyer at that stage, as I recall. “You did this, you screwed it up. Look at them. They fucked us over.” He has a spoiled tantrum fit.

GD: Yeah, I love that, and then I love it when Haley, the lawyer, actually says, “No, actually you fucked up by not hiding the weapon,” and it was just really beautiful writing which reminds me, David E. Kelley and Susanne Bier, they’re the very consistent voice across the six episodes. I wonder if you’re asked time and time again about working in TV and how it’s different to film, but how this is not really like a normal TV show, is it? It’s like a longer film because it’s the one consistent voice throughout the whole series. Do you think there’s much difference between working in different mediums?

HG: Well, I imagine it would be if we’d done it the normal TV way, as you describe it, where you wait for a new script to come in, you don’t even know where your character’s going or how the story ends and different directors direct different episodes and different writers direct different episodes. It would confuse me. This was shot, as you say, like a six-hour film, so we had all the scripts and they were all directed by Susanne and with the same crew. It was just like a very, very long film shoot, but quite odd because you’re dealing with a huge expanse of time. So Noah Jupe, who plays my son, at the beginning of this process looked like whatever he was then, 12. Six months later, he’d done an enormous growth spurt and looked about 15 (laughs). There’s a scene in the kitchen at the beginning of Episode 1 when he looks quite developed and 15 and then he leaves the house and it’s this scene we shot right at the beginning. Suddenly, he’s a squeaky little boy. Luckily, no one’s noticed that.

GD: Yeah, what an amazing growth spurt this little boy had over the trial! No, we didn’t notice. And it reminds me that Noah being English like yourself, it’s interesting that so many outsiders have painted this portrait of Upper East Side New York society, an Englishman, an Australian actress, a Danish director. Did that occur to you that you were all coming together to play a part of society that we’re all so fascinated by?

HG: Well, yes, it gradually dawned on me that there were almost no Americans in the leading parts, but you’d have to ask Susanne about that. I don’t know why she did that.

GD: Yeah, I found it really interesting. It was a different spin on things. It also occurred to me that you did some stuff in the series finale that I found really difficult to watch. We might as well just talk about the murder, the flashback itself. I just found it so unbearably, excruciatingly difficult to watch. I just wonder whenever there’s something like that that I’m watching as an audience member, I always think about what the performer was going through, the actor. What was that like to shoot? Did you find that a difficult day?

HG: Well, oddly enough, I think I rather enjoyed that day because viewed from one perspective, it’s the only scene in the entire series in which Jonathan is the real Jonathan. Everywhere else he’s covering and fooling people and this was the real him turning up to this woman he can’t resist but kind of hates and is endangering his life, can’t resist sex, and then he’s triggered by something she says and snaps. I always thought it’s not the first time Jonathan had snapped in his life. I think there have been incidents before, but having said that, it wasn’t easy. It was, I think, the first week of shooting and poor Matilda [De Angelis], who plays Elena, literally just arrived in America, never been there before. Poor girl has to get up on her first morning and come in and be groped and snogged by a 59-year-old Englishman, who then smashes her in the face with a mallet. There are better ways to spend your first day in New York.

GD: Yeah, I can imagine, and one day when we’re looking back at Hugh Grant’s career and they do the little clips, I wonder if that’s one of the clips that they’ll show. I doubt it, but I find it really difficult. So there you go. It was quite terrifying, it was really monstrous, and a lot of it had to do with the look on your face and I always wonder whether that’s something that you have to prepare for very specifically to ensure that you are suddenly, when everything cracks open and we see the monster within, that it actually is terrifying. So I think you played that really, really well.

HG: Thanks. It was never in the script, that whole sequence. It was something that Susanne wanted to shoot and I was very keen that we shot it. She actually said to David E. Kelley, “Can you script it?” And he wasn’t available. He was off doing something else and the time came for us to shoot it. So we kind of improvised it.

GD: I have a final question before we let you go and that is, 25 years ago, you won a Golden Globe for “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” A lot of us remember you, obviously, for that iconic performance and you were hilarious. You made everyone laugh in the room and said how tragic it was that you were enjoying it so much and it was heaven and right up your alley. What’s the one key memory you have from that night? It was such a long time ago now but it feels like it was only yesterday.

HG: Well, I had terrible hair.

GD: (Laughs.) It was very floppy.

HG: I was diabolical. I was doing “Nine Months” at the time and I took the evening off to go to the Golden Globes and in “Nine Months,” I had the worst haircut in cinema history. I was so nervous doing that. It was my first American job and I didn’t know I had the power to say, “Actually, maybe cut my hair like this or like that or this suits me.” I just sat there like a lamb and ended up with these terrible curtains. I remember the Golden Globes, I had really shocking curtains. Not sure what else I remember. It was nice, yeah. We got drunk. All the boys were over from London and it was fun. At the Four Seasons Hotel, we forgot to tell the limo driver to go home so he waited outside the hotel for another three days before someone finally said, “No, you can go now.”