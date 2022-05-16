‘I Love That for You’ co-creator Jeremy Beiler on how home shopping networks are ‘inherently funny’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Writer/producer Jeremy Beiler found the world of home shopping to be a treasure trove for comedy with his new Showtime series, “I Love That for You.” Vanessa Bayer, who co-created the show with Beiler, stars as a socially awkward woman named Joanna, who successfully keeps her new job at a home shopping network after lying that her childhood cancer has returned. The series blends Joanna grappling with the ramifications of her lie with the heightened elements of a QVC-style network. “There’s something inherently funny about the presentational aspect of it,” says Beiler in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “Any time in the show when things get too heavy or too serious or too bummer-y, it’s nice to be able to cut to a sequence where somebody is in the kitchen selling hotcakes that have emoji faces.” Watch the video webchat above.

Beiler and Bayer toured the QVC studio to research the inner workings of the highly-specific world of a home shopping empire. “We got to visit the control room and you’d see there are producers in back, who really are monitoring how things are selling, minute to minute,” explains Beiler. He and Bayer took that high-pressure dynamic directly from QVC, as demonstrated to great comedic effect in the first episode. It was also important to Beiler that they not be mean-spirited about home shopping and its viewers. “What we also found in addition to it being funny is there’s a real connection there happening between the hosts and the audience and it was a really important decision for us to not look down on it, and to actually emulate it very earnestly.”

While home shopping may be a big part of the comedy in “I Love That for You,” it would not work as a show, Beiler reasons, without Bayer in the lead role. He credits the actress for bringing elements of her own story, having battled childhood leukemia, and using her natural gifts as a comedic performer to give layers to Joanna. “One of the things I’m most excited for people to see in this show is a really new side of Vanessa,” he states. “She’s a great actor and she plays these other moments and she’s not just a sketch performer. She can do a whole character really beautifully.”

The concept of lying about cancer would not naturally seem like it is conducive to comedy, but the writers of “I Love That for You” strike the right balance of humor with real dramatic stakes. “We don’t want it to be kind of sugar-coated,” asserts Beiler. “We don’t want to shy away either, so it’s been a moment-to-moment thing of gauging how to do that.”

