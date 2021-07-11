‘I May Destroy You’ Emmy interviews: Watch 7 in-depth chats with Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia, and more

“I May Destroy You” premiered last year on HBO to rapturous praise. The series is created by Michaela Coel, who also serves as executive producer, writer, co-director, and star. Her singular voice and creative vision have helped the limited series stand out in a crowded year. Scroll down to watch our seven in-depth video interviews with top Emmy contenders from the series.

Coel used an experience from her own life as a jumping off point for the story. Here she plays Arabella, a millennial social media star turned best-selling author. During a late night writing session, Arabella is raped when she takes a break to have a few drinks with friends. After waking up in a daze, memories of the violent experience come back to her in fuzzy fragments. With the help of her friends Terry (Weruche Opia) and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu), she endeavors to work through her trauma and rebuild her life. The trio discovers that sexual violence can pervade all aspects of a person’s existence.

Coel recently won a BAFTA for this performance (her second BAFTA Award after her victory for “Chewing Gum”). Essiedu and Opia were also BAFTA nominated for their roles. However, the show featured a predominantly UK-based cast and crew. So all of the actors are in the hunt for their first Emmy nominations. In fact, Coel’s co-director Sam Miller is the only top creative with a past Emmy bid. He was nominated for directing the limited series “Luther.”

The series is a major player thanks to support from both critics and audiences. It boasts an astounding 98% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 86 on Metacritic. Many reactions praised the way that the show handled drama and comedy while diving into the complex emotions surrounding sexual assault. Follow the links below to see what the creatives had to say about their experience making “I May Destroy You.”

Editors (John Dwelly, Amy Hounsell, Christian Sandino-Taylor, Lindsey Woodward)

Paapa Essiedu, Actor

Adam Gillham, Cinematographer

Julie Harkin, Casting Director

Simon Meyers, Producer

Lynsey Moore, Costume Designer

Weruche Opia, Actor

