Iliana Sosa (‘What We Leave Behind’ director) on making ‘the best film possible’ to honor her grandfather [Exclusive Video Interviews]

“It was really about trying to make this the best film possible in the sense of honoring my grandfather,” declares director Iliana Sosa about her new documentary, “What We Leave Behind.” The film, Sosa’s feature debut, is a portrait of Sosa’s grandfather Julian Moreno as he revisits his past and makes surprising plans for his future. “What We Leave Behind” had its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival and is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out more of our exclusive video interview with Sosa above.

When Sosa first approached her grandfather about filming him, she describes his initial reaction as rather nonchalant before eventually becoming incredibly active in the process. “I felt that he was as much a director in that sense as I was,” she explains. “I don’t think he quite understood at the time that this would be a multiyear process and also rather intense, but he was very much just an active participant of it all.”

In his younger years, Julian would visit his children and grandchildren in El Paso once a month, traveling several hours by bus. Sosa said that despite the frequent visits, she was able to connect with her grandfather more deeply during the making of this film. “The film really allowed me to get closer to him and understand the life of a man who raised seven children on his own,” she says. “I was really floored by his perseverance, but also understood the sacrifice that he had made for his family and continued to even in his later years.”

Though the film was initially meant to be a way to honor her grandfather, the focus shifted once Julian abruptly decided—at the age of 89 — to build a new home for himself and his family. Sosa says that the film’s sense of realism was aided by the sense of directing on the fly. “I knew that I wanted the film to feel grounded,” she says. “In the moment I didn’t know that I would be filming for so long. I didn’t know, of course, that my grandfather would decide to build a house at the age of 89 and that I would be filming that.

Sosa believes that the film’s message is both universal and extremely timely given the global events of recent years. She hopes that audiences feel a sense of urgency to connect with their own families. “I think that what the last three years of this pandemic have really taught us is what’s important in life and what isn’t,” she argues. “I’ve been getting messages of people saying ‘I haven’t seen my grandparents or my family in years and I’m going to go this time. I’m really going to go.’ And I think it just reminds us of the time that we have and how do we want to spend it.”

