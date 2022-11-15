‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Cast: Series 22 Contestants

The long-popular British reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” returned on November 6, 2022 for its 22nd series on ITV. BAFTA Award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to guide 12 famous folks through various physically and mentally taxing trials, all in pursuit of a donation to a charity of their choice. Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” cast for series 22.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year change in location to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, production of “I’m a Celebrity” has moved back to the familiar outback of New South Wales, Australia. Series 22’s contestants range in age from 23 to 61 and have made their names as musicians, athletes, actors, and politicians. In the end, only one will earn enough viewer votes to be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

