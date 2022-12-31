‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Winners List: All 21 Champs in Chronological Order [PHOTOS]

Before growing into an international franchise across 14 countries (and counting), the reality competition show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” launched on the UK’s ITV network in August of 2002. The program has long stood as a staple of autumn television in Britain, with each series involving a group of famous people tasked with surviving life in the Australian outback in order to earn money for charity.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see all of the celebrity contestants who have outlasted their competitors and been crowned Kings and Queens of the Jungle. Who is your favorite on the “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here” winners list?

The past champions range in age from 21 to 71 and represent practically all entertainment factions, from music to TV to sports. As this series takes place in real time, its celebrity contestants depend on the support of home viewers in order to advance through three weeks of trials and eventually win.

“I’m a Celebrity” has nearly always been hosted by comedians Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (aka Ant & Dec), with the exception of Series 18, during which Holly Willoughby filled in for McPartlin. For their work on this program, the pair (who also host “Saturday Night Takeaway” and “Britain’s Got Talent”) have received three BAFTA nominations for Best Entertainment Performance, winning once in 2010.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?