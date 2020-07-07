In Memoriam 2020: Carl Reiner, Ennio Morricone, Hugh Downs, Nick Cordero among 29 honored in our photo gallery

In just the past few days alone, the entertainment industry has lost some icons and favorites from film, television and Broadway. Our newly updated photo gallery above now features 29 people who have died in the first half of 2020, included the recent losses of TV legend Carl Reiner, Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, veteran newsman Hugh Downs, theatre star Nick Cordero and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels.

Here are some of the bios included in our special photo gallery tribute:

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died on January 26 in a helicopter crash at age 41. After he retired from playing, he won an Oscar for his animated short “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

Broadway star Nick Cordero died on July 5 age age 41 after complications from COVID-19. He was a Tony nominee for “Bullets Over Broadway” and also starred in “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale.”

Singer, songwriter and fiddler Charlie Daniels died on July 6 at age 83. His biggest hit song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” was a crossover smash in 1979. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 on February 5. One of his greatest roles was in “Spartacus,” and he received three Oscar nominations for “Champion,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life.” He received an honorary Oscar, American Film Institute life achievement ward, Kennedy Center Honors, Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild life achievement award and National Medal of Arts.

Anchorman and host Hugh Downs died on July 1 at age 99. His two longest-running TV shows were “The Today Show” and “20/20.” Before Regis Philbin overtook him in 2004, he had achieved the most number of hours on television.

Legendary film composer Ennio Morricone died on July 6 at age 91. He was an Oscar winner for “The Hateful Eight” and also had nominations for “Days of Heaven,” “The Mission,” “The Untouchables,” “Bugsy” and “Malena.” He was also known for classic scores from “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “Once Upon a Time in the West” and “Cinema Paradiso.”

Comedy legend Carl Reiner died Monday, June 29, at age 98 in his Beverly Hills home. He was the creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” star of pioneering TV variety shows “Your Show of Shows” and “Caesar’s Hour,” comedy partner of Mel Brooks on stage and recordings and director of many films, including several early Steve Martin movies (“The Jerk,” “All of Me” and more). Reiner won nine Emmys in his lengthy career: two for “Caesar’s Hour” (Best TV Supporting Actor in 1957 and 1958), five for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (Best Comedy Writing from 1962-1964; Best Series in 1965 and 1966), one for “The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coco, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special” (Best Variety Writing in 1967) and most recently one for “Mad About You” (Best Comedy Guest Actor in 1995). He was a Grammy winner along with Brooks for “The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000.”

Singer and musician Little Richard died on May 9 at age 87. His biggest hits included “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Jenny Jenny” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.” He was inducted into the 1st Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class in 1986.

Popular entertainer Kenny Rogers died on March 20 at age 81. He was a three-time Grammy winner and an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Rogers acted in TV movies based on his hit single “The Gambler” and also had such hits as “Coward of the County,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille” and “Lady.”

Jerry Stiller died on May 11 at age 92. His career was most notable for his comedy routines with wife Anne Meara and for beign the father of Ben Stiller. He also had memorable roles on “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens.”

Comedian and actor Fred Willard died on May 15 at age 86. He won a Daytime Emmy in 2015 for “The Bold and the Beautiful” and received four Primetime nominations for “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family.” He frequently worked in films, including with Christopher Guest on “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” and “A Mighty Wind.”

