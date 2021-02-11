In Memoriam 2021: Already losing Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Cloris Leachman and more [PHOTOS]

Only six weeks into the new year of 2021, we’ve already been losing so many Hollywood and entertainment legends. Tour our “In Memoriam” photo gallery, which features Oscar winners Cloris Leachman and Christopher Plummer, Honorary Oscar recipient Cicely Tyson, Tony winner Hal Holbrook, talk show icon Larry King, The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson and former child star Dustin Diamond.

As we’ve done for many years, we will continue to update this gallery throughout 2021 and hope that the next 10 months aren’t as gut-wrenching as the first few weeks.

Here’s a look back at the seven people we celebrate so far in this gallery:

Singer Mary Wilson died on February 8 at age 76. She was one of the founders of The Supremes along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Stage, screen and TV actor Christopher Plummer died on February 5 at age 91. He was an Oscar winner as Best Supporting Actor for “Beginners” and also received nominations for “The Last Station” and “All the Money in the World.” He was also a two-time Tony winner and won twice at the Primetime Emmys.

Dustin Diamond died on February 1 at age 44. He was best known for his long-running role as Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell.”

Groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson died on January 28 at age 96. She was an Oscar nominee for Best Actress in “Sounder” and received an Honorary Oscar in 2018. She was a 16-time Emmy nominee and three-time winner for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.” She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2020. She won a Tony Award for “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2015.

Actress Cloris Leachman died on January 26 at age 94. She was an Oscar winner for “The Last Picture Show” and also co-starred in such films as “Young Frankenstein,” “High Anxiety” and “Spanglish.” She is tied for the acting record of eight Primetime Emmy wins with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, including trophies for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.

Actor Hal Holbrook died on January 23 at age 95. He was a four-time Emmy winner and won at the Tony Awards in 1966 for “Mark Twain Tonight!” He received an Oscar nomination for the 2008 film “Into the Wild.” Other films included “All the Presidents Men,” “Magnum Force,” “Wall Street” and “Lincoln.”

Larry King died at age 87 on January 23. Over his many decades as a broadcaster, he interviewed at least 25,000 people, including actors, actresses, politicians, musicians and newsmakers on his nationally-syndicated radio show and for CNN.

