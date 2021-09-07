In Memoriam 2021: Honoring Michael K. Williams, Cicely Tyson, Ed Asner and more [PHOTOS]

Our special In Memoriam photo gallery honoring the greats that have gone in 2021 has added another celebrated name. Five-time Emmy nominee Michael K. Williams, who is favored to win at the Emmy Awards later this month for “Lovecraft Country,” has died at age 54. You can also watch his recent acceptance speech when he won the 2021 Gold Derby TV Award.

Tour our gallery above featuring 26 celebrities from the entertainment worlds of music, film, television and Broadway. Here is a brief glance at some of those people being featured.

Michael Kenneth Williams died at age 54 on September 6. He was a four-time acting nominee at the Emmys for “Bessie,” “The Night Of,” “When They See Us” and “Lovecraft Country,” plus a producing nominee for “Vice.” He was well known for his TV role in “The Wire” and had film success in “Inherent Vice,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Road.”

Actor Ed Asner died on August 29 at age 91. He was a seven-time Emmy Award winner (the most acting wins of any male performer) for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Lou Grant,” “Roots” and “Rich Man, Poor Man.” He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1996 and received the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award in 2001.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died on August 24 at age 80. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, he was the only member of the band to perform on all studio albums. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Singer and songwriter Don Everly died on August 21 at age 84. Hit songs included “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.” The Everly Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

ZZ Top bass player and singer Dusty Hill died on July 28 at age 72. Top singles included “La Grange,” “Tush,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Actress Jessica Walter died on March 24 at age 80. She was an Emmy winner for “Amy Prentiss” and a nominee for “Arrested Development,” “The Streets of San Francisco” and “Trapper John, M.D.” She was well known for her work on the animated series “Archer,” plus such films as “Play Misty for Me” and “The Flamingo Kid.”

Stage, screen and TV actor Christopher Plummer died on February 5 at age 91. He was an Oscar winner as Best Supporting Actor for “Beginners” and also received nominations for “The Last Station” and “All the Money in the World.” He was also a two-time Tony winner and won twice at the Primetime Emmys.

Groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson died on January 28 at age 96. She was an Oscar nominee for Best Actress in “Sounder” and received an Honorary Oscar in 2018. She was a 16-time Emmy nominee and three-time winner for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.” She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2020. She won a Tony Award for “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2015.

Actress Cloris Leachman died on January 26 at age 94. She was an Oscar winner for “The Last Picture Show” and also co-starred in such films as “Young Frankenstein,” “High Anxiety” and “Spanglish.” She is tied for the acting record of eight Primetime Emmy wins with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, including trophies for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.

