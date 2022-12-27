In Memoriam 2022: Celebrating 32 legendary entertainers who died this year [PHOTOS]

Throughout 2022, we have been updating our “In Memoriam” photo gallery (view above). Scroll through to remember 32 entertainers from film, television, theater and music. Many were winners at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and/or Tonys. Here is a closer look at just a few of those we celebrate in our gallery:

Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter Christine McVie died on November 30 at age 79. Some of her biggest hits were “Don’t Stop,” “Everywhere” and “Little Lies.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis died on October 28 at age 87. He was an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Hits included “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Breathless.” He was a Grammy Award winner and received their life achievement award.

Dame Angela Lansbury died on October 11 at age 96. She was one of the awarded performers in the history of theatre, music, film and TV. She was a five-time Tony Award winner, 18-time Emmy Award nominee (including 11 for “Murder, She Wrote”) and three-time Oscar nominee (for “Gaslight,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and “The Manchurian Candidate”). Her career included honorary awards from the Tony Awards, Oscars and Screen Actors Guild, plus a Kennedy Center Honors and induction into the TV Academy Hall of Fame.

Legendary country singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn died on October 4 at age 90. Hit songs included “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin,'” “One’s on the Way,” “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” She won three Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honors and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner for “Let Me Be There,” “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical.” Other hit songs included “Have You Never Been Mellow,” “Please Mister Please,” “A Little More Love,” “Magic” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” Her most famous film roles were in “Grease” and “Xanadu.”

Actor Ray Liotta died on May 26 at age 67. He was best known for the films “Goodfellas,” “Something Wild,” “Field of Dreams,” “Hannibal” and “Marriage Story.” He won an Emmy for his guest role on “E.R.”

Actor William Hurt died on March 13 at age 71. He was an Oscar winner for “Kiss of the Spider Woman” with other nominations for “Children of a Lesser God,” “Broadcast News” and “A History of Violence.” He was an Emmy nominee for “Damages” and “Too Big to Fail.” Other films included “Body Heat,” “The Big Chill,” “The Accidental Tourist” and “Into the Wild.”

Actor and comedian Bob Saget died on January 9 at age 65. He was mostly known for his long-running ABC series “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He was also a 2014 nominee at the Grammy Awards for comedy album.

Sidney Poitier died on January 7 at age 94. The trailblazing actor and director was the first black man to win as Best Actor at the Oscars. Top films included “Lillies of the Field,” “The Defiant Ones,” “Porgy and Bess,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “A Patch of Blue,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night.” He received the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes, the AFI life achievement prize, the Kennedy Center Honors, the SAG life achievement Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Legendary actress Betty White died at age 99 on New Year’s Eve, 2021. She was just days short of her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022. She was a five-time winner of Primetime Emmys for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” “The John Larroquette Show” and “Saturday Night Live.” She also won a regional Emmy early in her career, plus a Daytime Emmy for hosting the game show “Just Men.” She was inducted into the TV Academy Hall of Fame in 1996. She received the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award in 2010.