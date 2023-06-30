In Memoriam 2023: We honor 17 entertainment legends at the halfway mark of the year

Throughout 2023, our In Memoriam photo gallery above has been honoring entertainment legends who have died. Click through the gallery at the halfway mark of this year to see more about Oscar winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, television favorites and more.

Some of the 17 celebrities included:

Veteran actor Alan Arkin died on June 29 at age 89. He was an Oscar winner for “Little Miss Sunshine” and was also nominated for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming,” “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” and “Argo.” He was a six-time Emmy nominee and won a Tony Award for “Enter Laughing.”

Composer Burt Bacharach died on February 8 at age 94. He was a six-time Grammy winner and also won at the Oscars (“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Arthur”) and Emmys. Some of hit songs included “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “Alfie,” “What the World Needs Now” and “The Look of Love.”

Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte died on April 25 at age 96. His major awards wins included a Tony (“John Murray Anderson’s Almanac,” 1954), an Emmy (“Tonight with Belafonte,” 1960) and two Grammys plus a Grammy for life achievement. He received the Kennedy Center Honors, National Medal of Arts, Jean Hersholt Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Singer and songwriter David Crosby died on January 19 at age 81. He was inducted as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash. He won one Grammy Award among 10 nominations during his career.

British actress Glenda Jackson died on June 15 at age 87. She won Oscars for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class” with two other nominations for “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Hedda.” She also won two Emmys for “Elizabeth R” and a Tony for “Three Tall Women.” She was a member of Parliament from 1992 to 2015.

Singer and actress Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 at age 54. She was most famous as the daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

Legendary singer Tina Turner died on May 24 at age 83. She was a 12-time Grammy Award winner and received their life achievement award. She was inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (with Ike Turner and as a solo artist) and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2005.

