Ingrid Michaelson (‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ composer) on scoring ‘heavy emotional moments’ with ‘heartbreaking authenticity’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I would watch a scene and I would sit at my piano and I would just play and play and play and play,” reveals composer Ingrid Michaelson about about finding the right tone to match the emotional heart of Hulu’s limited series “Tiny Beautiful Things.” For our recent webchat she adds, “I shine in moments of sorrow and sadness. That’s where I am,” she says, acknowledging that she “peppered in” lighter moments, “but for the most part, I feel like the meaty, heavy parts of the show that really required score were the heavy emotional moments. That was where I really stuck the knife in, so to speak.” We talked with Michaelson as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “WandaVision”) plays Clare, a writer who reluctantly becomes a popular advice columnist during a period of turmoil in her life. The limited series was adapted by Liz Tigelaar, based on the Cheryl Strayed book of the same name and co-produced by Oscar and Emmy nominee Reese Witherspoon and Oscar and Emmy winner Laura Dern. The comedy/drama follows Clare as her personal and professional life is spiraling out of control. Quentin Plair portrays her husband Danny, who is considering a divorce after learning that Clare has been emptying their daughter’s (Tanzyn Crawford) college fund to loan her brother money. In non-linear flashbacks, we learn more about Clare’s coming of age, with Sarah Pidgeon portraying the younger Clare throughout her college years and Emmy winner Merritt Wever playing her mother.

This is renowned singer/songwriter Michaelson’s second collaboration with Tigelaar (after 202o’s “Little Fires Everywhere”). “She’d been a fan of my music as a songwriter for years and years. She asked me to score the show and I looked behind me, and I was like, ‘me, you asking me?’ she smiles. “Liz really believed in me and wanted my sound. Kathryn Hahn’s character, it’s all about her dealing with the loss of her mother and when she was younger. I lost my mom years ago, so I think she wanted that heartbreaking authenticity to come through.”

