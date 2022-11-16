RSVP for International Film panel on November 22: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Argentina, 1985,’ ‘Bardo,’ ‘The Quiet Girl,’ ‘Saint Omer’

Six top international filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 22, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar and guild contenders:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Synopsis: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

Bio: Edward Berger was an Emmy nominee for “Patrick Melrose.” Other projects have included “Jack,” “Deutschland 83,” “The Terror” and “Your Honor.”

Argentina, 1985 (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A team of lawyers takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship during the 1980s in a battle against odds and a race against time.

Bio: Santiago Mitre’s career has included “The Student,” “Los posibles,” “Paulina,” “The Summit” and “Petite fleur.”

Bardo (Netflix)

Synopsis: An acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian goes on an oneiric introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.

Bio: Stacy Perskie Kaniss’ career has included “Sicario,” “Spectre,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “The House of Flowers,” “Narcos: Mexico” and “The Mosquito Coast.”

The Quiet Girl (Neon)

Synopsis: Rural Ireland 1981. A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.

Bio: Colm Bairéad’s career has included “The Joy,” “Murdair Mham Trasna” and “Finne.”

Saint Omer (Neon)

Synopsis: Follows Rama, a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court to use her story to write a modern-day adaptation of the ancient myth of Medea, but things don’t go as expected.

Bio: The careers of Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral have included “A Bun in the Oven,” “Les Miserables,” “Street Flow” and “Magnetic Beats.”

