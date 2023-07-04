Is “America’s Got Talent” on tonight (July 4, 2023)? NO. NBC’s long-running reality TV show is taking a break this week for the American holiday, with “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” airing instead on the network. But have no fear, “AGT” fans: your favorite competition program will return next Tuesday, July 11, with the sixth audition episode of this 18th season.

The Season 18 judging panel is the same as it’s been for the past four seasons, with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara all sitting at the desk as they meet and critique dozens of talented acts. Meanwhile, Terry Crews is back again as the show’s host for the fifth consecutive season.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

This year there are six Golden Buzzers in play: one pushed by each judge/host and one determined by the studio audience. If an act receives one of the coveted buzzers, they get to bypass the Judge Cuts round and advance immediately to the live shows. So far, these four acts have earned Golden Buzzers:

*Chorale group Mzansi Youth Choir, who received the first-ever audience Golden Buzzer thanks to their Nightbirde-inspired audition.

*Singer/pianist Putri Ariani, a 17-year-old blind phenom from Indonesia who wowed Simon.

*Drummers Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, talented tykes with lots of energy who received their buzzer from Terry.

*Hypnotic dance group Murmuration, a 65-person in sync act from France who earned Howie’s support.

“AGT” airs every Tuesday night on NBC during the summer months from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The live finale will likely air in mid-September when the newest winner will be crowned. Here is the Season 18 episode guide for “America’s Got Talent”:

May 30, 2023 — Auditions 1

June 6, 2023 — Auditions 2

June 13, 2023 — Auditions 3

June 20, 2023 — Auditions 4

June 27, 2023 — Auditions 5

July 11, 2023 — Auditions 6

July 18, 2023 — Auditions 7

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions