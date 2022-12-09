Is “Big Brother” on Netflix? YES. After being on the air for more than two decades, CBS’s hit reality TV show is finally available to stream on Netflix. However, as of this writing, you can only watch two installments: Season 10, which aired in the summer of 2008, and Season 14, which took place in the summer of 2012. If you’re looking for seasons other than 10 and 14, we suggest you check out Paramount Plus instead, as that streamer has the rights to the entire “Big Brother” catalogue.

Here is how the Netflix platform describes the addictive reality series, which is based on the Dutch program of the same name: “In the ultimate test of strategy and social skills, contestants spend the summer in a house under 24/7 surveillance, vying for a $500,000 prize.” Julie Chen Moonves has hosted the CBS show since Season 1 in 2000 and its iconic motto is “Expect the Unexpected.”

“Big Brother” Season 10 is best known for crowning one of the show’s most iconic winners of all time, Dan Gheesling. The savvy strategist won the grand prize in a unanimous 7-to-0 jury vote over Robert “Memphis” Garrett. The other houseguests that summer were Jerry MacDonald, Keesha Smith, Lorenza “Renny” Martyn, Bryan Ollie, Michelle Costa, April Dowling, Libra Thompson, Jessie Godderz, Angie Swindell, Steven Daigle and Brian Hart.

Dan returned in Season 14 alongside other “BB” legends Britney Haynes (Season 12), Mike “Boogie” Malin (Seasons 2 and 7) and Janelle Pierzina (Seasons 6 and 7). Initially these four were there to “coach” the new people, but a mid-season twist resulted in all of them officially becoming eligible for the win. Dan ultimately finished in second place to newbie Ian Terry. The other players were Danielle Murphree, Shane Meaney, Jenn Arroyo, Joe Arvin, Frank Eudy, Ashley Iocco, Wil Heuser, Josephine “JoJo” Spatafora, Willie Hantz, Kara Monaco and Jodi Rollins.

Why are only two seasons of “Big Brother” available to stream on Netflix? It could be simply a trial phase in preparation for a larger release down the line. Or perhaps it’s a way for CBS to gain new fans for its long-running series, who may then decide to subscribe to Paramount+ in order to watch the other installments. The streamer did the same thing for “Survivor” in 2020.

In the United States, “Big Brother” has aired 24 complete seasons between 2000 and 2022, and it’s also produced two spin-off series: “Celebrity Big Brother” (a condensed version starring your favorite celebs) and “Big Brother: Over the Top” (an online-only version that only aired one cycle). Are you happy “Big Brother” is finally on Netflix? Sound off down in the comments section.