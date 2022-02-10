Is “Grey’s Anatomy” on tonight (February 10, 2022)? No. However, ABC’s long-running medical drama will return to the TV schedule on Thursday nights at 8/7c beginning February 24. (Long story short: the alphabet network doesn’t want to compete against NBC’s broadcasting of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.)

This is the 18th season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” which has won five Emmys through the years for Katherine Heigl (2007), Loretta Devine (2011), casting (2006), prosthetic makeup (2010) and non-prosthetic makeup (2010). ABC recently renewed the show for a 19th season, which is expected to premiere in Fall 2022. “Grey’s” originally premiered as a mid-season replacement on March 27, 2005, making it the network’s longest-running primetime scripted series ever.

“Grey’s Anatomy” centers around the personal and professional lives of the interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The series has seen its fair share of cast overall over the past two decades, but there are still three originals among the current line-up: Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber. Creator and original showrunner Shonda Rhimes handed off the reigns to Krista Vernoff in 2015.

As for some of the other long-serving stars, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt joined in Season 5, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman joined in Season 6 (her tenure has been off and on), Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson joined in Season 10, and Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd and Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce both joined in Season 11. More recent full-time hires include Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Atticus Lincoln, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu and Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh.

Through the years, “Grey’s Anatomy” fans have watched in shock and awe as some of their favorite characters were killed off, often under violent circumstances. T. R. Knight‘s George O’Malley was hit by a bus, Eric Dane‘s Mark Sloan and Chyler Leigh‘s Lexie Grey were both in a plane crash, Patrick Dempsey‘s Derek Shepherd was in a car crash, and Giacomo Gianniotti‘s Andrew DeLuca was stabbed.

This year, Meredith has been straddling two separate storylines: curing Parkinson’s disease and dating Nick. One of the highlights of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18 was the return of Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery. Viewers were delighted to see her back at the Seattle teaching hospital for the first time since 2012. In a recent poll, we asked which other former character should return next and the results favored Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) with 46% of the vote. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) came in second place with 18%, followed by Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) at 14%, Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) at 13% and Izzie Stevens (Heigl) at 7%.