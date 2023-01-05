Is ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on tonight (January 5, 2023)?

Your favorite foul-mouthed chef is back in 2023! Gordon Ramsay returns to “Hell’s Kitchen” tonight after airing re-runs for several weeks in December. Following multiple delays and interruptions due to the World Series and holidays, the cooking competition is back to its regular schedule.

Tonight, the final nine chefs are put to the test, creating elevated tacos with various proteins. Actor turned restauranteur Danny Trejo joins Gordon to judge each of the tacos. Who will make the ultimate taco and impress the taco connoisseur in the all-new “Everyone’s Taco’ing About It” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, January 5 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX?

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

The contestants still remaining in the competition:

BLUE TEAM: Abe Sanchez, Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Sakari Smithwick

RED TEAM: Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Sommer Sellers, Tara Ciannella

