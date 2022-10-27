Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (October 27, 2022)? Episode details for ’12 Seconds’

Is “Law and Order” on tonight (October 27, 2022)? YES. NBC’s long-running crime procedural airs Season 22, Episode 5, titled “12 Seconds,” on Thursday night. Here is how NBC describes the episode: “Cosgrove and Shaw piece together the clues of what happened to a murdered law student, uncovering a web of blackmail and lies. Price fights to have a piece of shocking testimony thrown out.” Watch the video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order” Season 22.

Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members?

As always, the show’s six main cast members are evenly divided into three “Law” characters — Jeffrey Donovan as Senior Detective Frank Cosgrove, Mehcad Brooks as Junior Detective Jalen Shaw and Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon — and three “Order” characters — Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun and Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy.

What time and channel is “Law & Order” on tonight?

All three shows in the franchise air Thursday nights on NBC. “Law & Order” airs at 8/7c, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” airs at 9/8c and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” airs at 10/9c. Peacock subscribers can watch the new episodes streaming next-day.

How many years has “Law & Order” been on?

Dun-dun! Another year means yet another season of “Law & Order” for fans to drool over. The 2022-23 television season brings us Season 22 of NBC’s long-running crime procedural created by Dick Wolf. The show aired its first 20 seasons between 1990 and 2010, and then returned for a 21st season in February 2022 and a 22nd season in September 2022.

What was the three-show crossover about?

The program continues to engage in “ripped from the headlines” crime stories that keep the water cooler bubbling each and every week. This season began with a franchise first on September 22 as “Law & Order” engaged in a three-show crossover titled “Gimme Shelter” with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” It told the story of a young Ukrainian girl who travels to New York after her family is killed, where she is soon trafficked.

How many Emmys has “Law & Order” received?

The show has won six Emmys through the years for drama series (1997), guest actress Elaine Stritch (1993), sound editing (1992) and cinematography (1993, ’97 and ’98).

Here are the “Law and Order” Season 22 episodes that have aired so far:

#2201 “Gimme Shelter – Part Three” — September 22, 2022

#2202 “Battle Lines” — September 29, 2022

#2203 “Camouflage” — October 6, 2022

#2204 “Benefit of the Doubt” — October 13, 2022

#2205 “12 Seconds” — October 27, 2022