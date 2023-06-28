Is ‘MasterChef’ on tonight?

“MasterChef: United Tastes of America” will air a re-run tonight, June 28. The FOX cooking competition judged by Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich is taking a couple weeks off over the summer holiday, but will return with a brand new Season 13 episode on Wednesday, July 12. The Top 19 will compete in their first mystery box challenge and another home cook will be eliminated.

Last week we got our first look at the Top 20, when they competed in a State Fair Food challenge. The Top 4 were Nina (Northeast), Reagan (South), Kyle (Midwest) and James (West). Ultimately Kyle prevailed with his Beer Battered Lobster Fries with Fennel Slaw & Tarragon Beer Vinaigrette. This not only earned the Kansas City native an immunity pin for the next challenge, but saved his entire Midwest team from elimination.

The bottom three were Richie (Northeast), Kendal (South) and Amanda (West). After a tough deliberation, the judges decided Amanda would go home for her subpar Roasted Cod Fish Tacos with Homemade Tortillas, Fresh Green Sauce and Spicy Red Sauce. You can see our exclusive chat with Amanda following her elimination here.

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

