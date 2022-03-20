Is ‘Outlander’ on tonight (March 20, 2022)? Episode details

Is “Outlander” on tonight (March 20, 2022)? Yes. Starz’s award-winning drama series airs every Sunday night at 9/8c until the Season 6 finale on April 24. In tonight’s episode, titled “Temperance,” Fergus worries about his new son’s quality of life when the baby is bullied by superstitious Protestants; and Claire performs surgery on Tom’s hand. Watch the preview trailer video above.

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the sixth season of “Outlander” by a full year, with production finally beginning in Scotland in February 2021 and Season 6 debuting in March 2022. Leading cast members Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are back in action as time traveling doctor Claire Randall Fraser and her Highlander true love Jamie Fraser. The new episodes of the Starz romance epic are based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth novel in the world-renowned series from author Diana Gabaldon.

How many episodes is “Outlander” Season 6?

This sixth season is comprised of only eight episodes, the shortest so far — blame Covid-19. The first season, by far the longest, was 16 total episodes (broken up into two equal halves). Seasons 2-4 each consisted of 13 episodes, while Season 5 produced an even dozen.

Where we left off

When we saw Claire and Jamie in the Season 5 finale, which aired in May 2020, Claire had returned to Frasers’ Ridge after being brutalized by Lionel Brown. Now, with war on the horizon, the Frasers continue fighting for their family and the home they have forged. Jamie and Claire are still dealing the devastating impact of Claire’s assault, while reckoning with the arrival at the Ridge of Jamie’s old nemesis Tom Christie with his two troublesome adult children.

Is this the final season of “Outlander”?

Fans speculated for months whether Season 6 would be the end of the road for “Outlander,” but producers confirmed in June 2021 that there would be a seventh season after all. “We will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy,” confirmed showrunner Matthew B. Roberts. The Season 7 premiere date has yet to be announced.

Awards journey for “Outlander”

The first five seasons of “Outlander” noticeably struggled at awards shows. The show lost all four of its Emmy nominations for music (2015), production design (2016) and costumes (2016 and 2018). And it received Golden Globe noms, but no wins, for Balfe (2016-2019), Tobias Menzies (2016) and drama series (2016). In terms of awards victories, “Outlander” claimed the BAFTA for Best Actress (Balfe), three People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, two Critics Choice Awards for Most Bingeworthy Show, and two Gold Derby Awards for Best Drama Actor (Heughan).