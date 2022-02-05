Is ‘SNL’ new tonight (February 5, 2022)? Host, musical guest details

Is “SNL” new tonight (February 5, 2022)? No. However, NBC’s late night sketch comedy will return to the TV schedule on Saturday nights at 11:30 ET/ 10:30 CT/ 9:30 MT/ 8:30PT following the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The next host and musical guest will be John Mulaney and LCD Soundsystem, airing February 26.

“Saturday Night Live” is currently in the midst of its 47th season, which began in October 2021 under the strictest of Covid-19 safety protocols. At last year’s 2021 Emmy Awards, the variety series won its 92nd trophy overall, making it the winningest program in the history of the Television Academy. The next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 Emmys.

The regular cast members for “SNL” Season 47, in order of credits, are: Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang. The featured players are: Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

Weekend Update is once again anchored by Jost and Che, who also serve as head writers along with Kent Sublette and (as of January 2022) Alison Gates and Streeter Seidell. Another head writer, Anna Drezen, left at the end of December 2021. Jost started hosting Weekend Update in March 2014 (replacing Seth Meyers), with Che officially joining him in September 2014. As of the current 47th season, Jost and Che are now the longest-serving duo in the history Weekend Update.

This year, audience members in attendance are required to be vaccinated and wear masks at all times due to Covid-19. The December 18 episode was the only one not to have an audience, due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant. Paul Rudd served as host that week as planned, but musical guest Charli XCX did not appear. In lieu of live sketches, that episode was filled with pre-taped scenes and old Christmas-themed moments. Rudd was joined by Thompson, Tom Hanks and Tina Fey in the studio, plus Steve Martin and Martin Short via Zoom, all to welcome him into the Five-Timers Club.

Here are the “Saturday Night Live” Season 47 episodes that have aired so far:

#4701 “Owen Wilson/Kacey Musgraves” — October 2, 2021

#4702 “Kim Kardashian West/Halsey” — October 9, 2021

#4703 “Rami Malek/Young Thug” — October 16, 2021

#4704 “Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile” — October 23, 2021

#4705 “Kieran Culkin/Ed Sheeran” — November 6, 2021

#4706 “Jonathan Majors/Taylor Swift” — November 13, 2021

#4707 “Simu Liu/Saweetie” — November 20, 2021

#4708 “Billie Eilish/Billie Eilish” — December 11, 2021

#4709 “Paul Rudd/None” — December 18, 2021

#4710 “Ariana DeBose/Bleachers” — January 15, 2022

#4711 “Will Forte/Måneskin” — January 22, 2022

#4712 “Willem Dafoe/Katy Perry” — January 29, 2022

#4713 “John Mulaney/LCD Soundsystem” — February 26, 2022