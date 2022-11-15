Why isn’t ‘The Good Doctor’ on tonight (November 14, 2022)? Blame politics

Is “The Good Doctor” on tonight (November 14, 2022)? NO. If you tuned into ABC on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. hoping to see “The Good Doctor’s” heavily promoted 100th episode, you no doubt found yourself scratching your head in confusion. At the last minute, the alphabet network bumped the kindly TV doc for an hour of politics, per our sister site TV Line. Specifically, it’ll be a one-on-one interview between former Vice President Mike Pence and David Muir.

For the record, ABC’s two-hour showing of “Bachelor in Paradise” will still air as planned from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“The Good Doctor’s” 100th episode, titled “Hot and Bothered,” will now air next Monday, November 21 instead in its normal time slot. This marks the sixth episode of Season 6, and is directed by David Shore and written by David Hoselton & David Renaud.

Here is how ABC summarizes the landmark 100th episode: “In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery. Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives.”

“Bates Motel” alum Freddie Highmore stars as the titular Shaun Murphy, a young autistic savant surgical resident who works at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Some of his fellow cast members on “The Good Doctor” include Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim and Savannah Welch as Dr. Danica “Danni” Powell.

