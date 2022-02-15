Is “This Is Us” on tonight (February 15, 2022)? No. However, NBC’s family drama will return to the TV schedule on Tuesday nights at 9/8c following the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The next episode is titled “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” and will air February 22.

This is the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” which has won four Emmys through the years for lead actor Sterling K. Brown (2017) and guest stars Gerald McRaney (2017) and Ron Cephas Jones (2018 and ’20). The program is currently nominated in four drama categories at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, which will take place on March 13: series, actor (Brown), supporting actress (Susan Kelechi Watson) and supporting actor (Justin Hartley).

“This Is Us” tells the story of the Pearson family across multiple generations, as told through flashbacks, present-day stories and flash-forwards. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are the parents of the “Big Three” triplets, aka Kevin, Kate and Randall. Years after Jack’s death, Rebecca starts to date again, eventually marrying family friend Miguel (Jon Huertas). Presently, Kevin (Hartley) is dealing with being a single father and starring on a reboot of “The Manny,” Kate (Chrissy Metz) struggles with her weight issues and her long-distance husband Toby (Chris Sullivan), and Randall (Brown) and Beth (Watson) learn their daughter Deja (Lyric Ross) wants to move to Boston to be with her boyfriend Malik (Asante Blackk).

Creator Dan Fogelman announced last year that Season 6 would be the final chapter of the award-winning TV series. The sixth season premiered on January 4 and aired for five episodes before being interrupted by NBC’s broadcast of the Olympics. The remaining episodes will air after the Beijing sports have concluded. There will reportedly be a total of 18 episodes this year, the same number that aired for each of the first four seasons. The only exception was Season 5, which produced just 16 episodes due to delays brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the “This Is Us” Season 6 episodes that have aired so far:

#601 “The Challenger” — January 4, 2022

#602 “One Giant Leap” — January 11, 2022

#603 “Four Fathers” — January 18, 2022

#604 “Don’t Let Me Keep You” — January 25, 2022

#605 “Heart and Soul” — February 1, 2022

#606 “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” — February 22, 2022