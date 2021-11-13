‘The Wheel of Time’ costume designer Isis Mussenden on defining the look of the fantasy series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

There are many differences between Amazon Prime Video’s new adaptation of Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” and other fantasy epics like “The Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones,” but none more striking than the fact that in the world of “The Wheel of Time,” women are put at the forefront.

“The women are very strong and it’s a matriarchal society,” costume designer Isis Mussenden tells Gold Derby in the “Meet the Experts” costume designer panel. “They’re not princesses. They’re working, they’re hard-working, and they’re really trying to keep the world safe and better.”

Developed by Rafe Judkins, a former “Survivor” contestant who worked on television shows like “Chuck” and “Hemlock Grove,” “The Wheel of Time” focuses on Moraine (Rosamund Pike), a powerful member of the Aes Sedai who takes five youngsters under her wing with the hope of figuring out if one is a possible reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful and potentially malevolent force.

SEE Gold Derby interviews with 2022 Oscar contenders

Mussenden, who worked on “The Chronicles of Narnia” and comes from a family of Hollywood creatives, says she was able to form a bond with Pike in crafting the look of Moraine, which is rooted in deep blues on account of her Aes Sedai designation.

“It is always about the character. If you find a good actor, a good actor is talking about the character, they’re not talking about themselves,” Mussenden says. “[Rosamund] was a brilliant collaborator. Together we worked really well to find that higher ground of Moiraine’s look.”

“The Wheel of Time” arrives on Amazon Prime Video starting November 19.

PREDICTthe 2022 SAG Awards nominees through January 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions