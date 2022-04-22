Isla Fisher (‘Wolf Like Me’): Letting your guard down allows you to ‘experience the joy of being seen and loved’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think there is just this something in all of us that is quite rightly terrified to fall in love, because you really truly give your heart to somebody,” declares Isla Fisher about theme at the core of romantic comedy “Wolf Like Me,” in which she stars as Mary, a reclusive advice columnist who encounters grieving widower Gary (Josh Gad) in a series of coincidental events. After they begin to form a connection, they learn some dark secrets about each other that changes their lives forever. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me,” Gary is a single father living in Adelaide, Australia with his 11-year-old daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue), both still grieving the death of Emma’s mother. Mary on the other hand is an introverted single woman, living alone and dealing with her own emotional baggage. After Gary and Mary are involved in a relatively minor car crash, they continue to cross paths coincidentally, bringing them together against the odds. As they grow closer, Gary discovers that Mary is hiding a dark secret.

The six-part romantic comedy created by Australian actor/writer/director Abe Forsythe is an enchanting fantasy-tinged fable that contemplates two grieving people letting their guard down to ultimately find acceptance, love and happiness. The US/Australian co-production streams exclusively on Peacock in the US, Stan in Australia and Amazon Prime internationally and has been renewed for a second season, which begins production mid-year in Sydney.

“The universe creates these circumstances where they bash into each other and then he ends up seeing a side of her life that she had no intention of ever sharing,” Fisher muses about the serendipitous series of events that bring Mary and Gary together. “It means they peel open the onion really quickly and they have to see each other’s failings so soon. I do think that adds to the pathos and the drama of their connection,” she says.

“The baggage that we bring into relationships is something we all identify with. It has a great take on diversity and the richness of meeting people who are different from us and connecting despite our differences,” the actress goes on to explain. For Fisher, she most admired how the show aims to say something meaningful about finding true love by letting your guard down, adding that “if you don’t reveal who you really are to someone, then you can never experience the joy of being seen and loved by them.”

