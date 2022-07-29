Issa Rae (‘Insecure’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Issa Rae is entering the “Insecure” episode “Reunited, Okay?” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. “Drowning Women” aired on October 24 and is the first episode of the fifth and final season of the HBO comedy.

In this installment, Issa (Rae) attends her 10-year reunion at Stanford University, where she speaks on a panel for entrepreneurs about her company BLOcc (Black Lives, Opportunities, Culture and Connection) but is stricken with self-doubt after it doesn’t go the way she had envisioned. Issa and Molly (Yvonne Orji) then get robbed by a former classmate, prompting the pair to resolve their issues and be besties again. Upon returning to Los Angeles, Issa breaks up with Lawrence (Jay Ellis).

A seven-time nominee across acting and producing, Rae has two previous nominations in this category for “Insecure.” For this 2022 contest, she is up against Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

“Insecure” has received 14 nominations through its five-season run, including three this year, and one win, for editing in 2020.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

