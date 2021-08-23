J.B. Smoove (‘Mapleworth Murders’) on how the short format led to very calculated comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

J.B. Smoove is very understanding that a short format show like “Mapleworth Murders” can leave you wanting a lot more, but also says that it leads to a bigger question. “You know, you almost wish it was longer. I almost wish it was longer, but in wishing it was longer, is it as effective,” he asks in our recent webchat (watch the video above). He likened it to a comedian doing a killer five-minute set but then being asked to do more and that material not measuring up. “This right here, it’s very calculated, very precise in the joke writing, very precise in their performances, which resonates more with you and you remember more.”

Smoove received his first career Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Short Form Series for his performance as Chief Billy Bills in “Mapleworth Murders.” The short-form series was originally created for Quibi but is currently available to stream on The Roku Channel. It was created by John Lutz and Paula Pell (both also nominated for their performances) and is a spoof of Agatha Christie mysteries and shows like “Murder, She Wrote,” centering around a mystery writer who helps police solve local homicides.

Over the past several years, Smoove has also gotten to take a great amount of joy in his increased work as a voiceover performer. He does have a particular fondness for a specific character he’s gotten to voice. “I really love playing Frank the Plant or ‘Harley Quinn’ because I love a little profanity man and nothing better than a damn a cartoon character cursing.” When he’s recording Frank, he even likes to bring the physical aspects of the character to life. “Even when I’m doing my voiceover work, I do the mannerisms. When I’m doing Frank the Plant, I have my leaves up. You know, and I’m talking to Harley, ‘Harley! Look at you, girl!'”

Smoove has been really enjoying the experience of getting nominated especially after trying for years to get in for playing Leon on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” “Every season with ‘Curb,’ I say to myself and I told my wife, I said, ‘I’m gonna swing for the fences. Maybe Leon, will get nominated!’ I say, ‘Baby, I’m going for the business. I’m batting 300, baby!'” But he still enjoys all that the Emmy process entails because of how it comes back to the work that he loves doing. “As long as you’re having a great time in your character, great time on the show, you’re presenting something amazing to entertain people, that’s all that really counts. That’s all really matters, man.”

