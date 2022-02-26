J.K. Simmons (‘Being the Ricardos’) on ‘the most remarkable ensemble of actors I’ve ever been up onscreen with’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

J.K. Simmons just earned his second Oscar nomination, for his performance as sitcom actor William Frawley in “Being the Ricardos.” Simmons won for his first Oscar bid, for the 2014 film “Whiplash.”

The actor spoke with Gold Derby editor Christopher Rosen in December about what he knew about Frawley before taking the part, working alongside such actors as Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and Nina Arianda and what he would tell skeptical fans of “I Love Lucy” about the film. Watch the exclusive chat above read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: J.K., congratulations on the performance in the film. What was your awareness level of William Frawley before taking this part?

J.K. Simmons: Well, as the only cast member who was actually born during the original run of “I Love Lucy,” I was, I think, more familiar than a lot of them. And it actually occurred to me recently that of the four of us portraying these iconic characters, I’m the only one that was born in this country. So I grew up when “I Love Lucy” was on the air and my parents’ little black and white TV had it on every Monday night, and it was a part of my earliest memories, was having it on.

GD: So, for this, where do you start when you’re cast? Aaron [Sorkin] has said that he didn’t want you guys impersonating them, obviously, kind of playing more the characters that he wrote, but how did you balance that freedom with maybe doing research to play him?

JS: Yeah, it was an interesting balancing act, I think, for all of us. And in my case, the research was mostly through the three other actors, characters. Vivian Vance and Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz all wrote books and all did talk show appearances, and William Frawley, Bill, was less of a public figure. He kind of kept to himself and hung out with baseball players and golfers or whoever was sitting on the barstool next to him. Desi was really his only close friend in the business, and he had a nice kind of uncle relationship with Lucille and a very contentious relationship with Vivian. So everything I was able to find about him, other than his film appearances and footage from the show, obviously, was from other people’s perspective, which ultimately proved really valuable in portraying who the guy actually was, which, as you pointed out, was what Aaron was interested in, not interested in a rich little impersonation of these characters. But having said that, of course, when we got to the recreations of the scenes that millions and millions and millions of people have watched time and again, we were doing our best to be faithful to that and recreate those.

GD: So I was watching those scenes, I was thinking, not to get too meta, but I’m like, you’re obviously an actor, you’re playing William Frawley, who is an actor and then you’re performing and playing Fred Mertz as he would play him. It’s not just an impression, like you said. How did you think about that and kind of reconcile that knottiness? Because I just found it so fascinating watching because you’re not doing it as you probably would do as J.K. Simmons. You’re doing it as William Frawley did. So can you talk a little about that?

JS: Yeah, it was really the classic play within the play. It’s like you’re one of the tinkers in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” You’re playing Bottom, which actually would have been a great part for Bill Frawley. So yeah, that was another level in the challenges along with working with all these great actors and saying the words that Aaron blessed us all with on the page. And by the way, working with Aaron Sorkin the director now, who I hope people will really begin to give him credit for how well he’s fulfilled that role, in the last couple of movies of his, but certainly in “Being the Ricardos,” he was a joy for all of us to work with and by all of us, I mean, both sides of the camera. Here endeth my Aaron Sorkin commercial (laughs). It was a pleasure. Did I answer your question? I hope so.

GD: Yeah, you did. But I wanted to actually talk about Aaron, too. I read interviews, I know you were an understudy as Col. Jessup on “A Few Good Men” on Broadway and I was looking back at your very lengthy resume, but it looked like you did an episode of “The West Wing” after Aaron left. So this is you finally getting to do something with him. It just feels like your acting style and your history and his screenwriting are a perfect match and as a fan of both of you, it was great to see. Had you always been hoping to work with him again, or how did that progress in your career?

JS: Yeah, I absolutely have. 31 years ago, to this day, I get goosebumps every time I talk about it, one of the greatest experiences of my life as an actor was the opportunity to go on as the understudy in “A Few Good Men” and play Lt. Col. Nathan Jessup, and Aaron generously, even though this was a year into the run, he came to see me on my opening night, came backstage after the show and we had this meeting of the minds and hearts and souls. And then, yeah, over the years we had near-miss after near-miss for one reason or another, not working together again. I do hope it’s not another 31 years because I’m going to be a little on the old side by then. It was just a great opportunity and, again, to be able to work with him now that he’s directing his films as well, such a great opportunity, and I’m reasonably confident that on stage or on screen, we’ll work together again relatively soon.

GD: That’s great to hear, I would say it, I’m sure other people watching this would agree. You mentioned Bill’s relationship with Desi and Lucille and Vivian, they’re all very different in the film. You get some great scenes with Javier, Nicole and Nina, obviously. Were those relationships surprising to you, that he was so, maybe friendly, like you said, like an uncle relationship with Lucille? I did not realize that myself. Was that something you were aware of before this? What were your thoughts on that?

JS: I was unaware of any of those relationships, or really any aspect of William Frawley off-camera. We all have those friends who are, let’s just go ahead and be honest, fanatics for “I Love Lucy,” and my friend Alan Filderman who’s a casting director in New York, when the word went out that I was going to be playing Bill Frawley, I got a text from him the next minute saying, “Come over to my house. I got nine books you need to read and we’re going to talk and I’m going to catch you up on who this guy was,” and he was really, until I got to work with Aaron, my most valuable resource in terms of finding out who this guy was. And among the things that were complete surprises to me was the contentious relationship that he and Vivian had the entire time, beginning with their first table read of the first episode of the show, and it never got better.

But then the relationship that he built with Desi, who really became his best friend, certainly his best friend in show business, and yeah, as you said, the sort of avuncular uncle, if I’m using that word correctly, relationship, the favorite niece relationship that he had with Lucille, and it was great. One of the things that Aaron does so brilliantly is pepper in those little moments based on his own research and sometimes based on things that Javier or Nicole or Nina or I would bring to him and say, “Hey, I just read this. Did you know this?” And of course, he did. But he said, “Yeah, we’ll see if we can find a moment to display that if that’s an aspect that’s important to you.” And I’m digressing as I always do, but one of the best aspects of any production was the collaboration of it, and Aaron, both as a writer and as a director, was the ultimate collaborator, which just took this experience to the highest possible level for me.

GD: Yeah, I’m not totally surprised because the proof is on the screen. All of you guys work so well together, I think the cast, it’s just a great ensemble. I want to talk a little about you and Nina, obviously, like you said, Bill and Vivian Vance definitely did not get along. You and Nina are so funny and so quick and I just feel like you must… maybe you could say I’m totally wrong, but I was like, you must seemingly get along. Playing that offbeat, playing two people who obviously don’t like each other, but the chemistry you have weirdly seems so tight. Can you talk about working with her and kind of honing that chemistry? Because obviously, I know you shot this during COVID, so I would imagine there wasn’t a lot of rehearsal time or anything to get that chemistry that maybe you would in a pre-coronavirus era. But I just was so impressed by the two of you together.

JS: Yeah, and it was a combination of a lot of things. Nina and I were actually working together on the fourth season of “Goliath” when both of us got the call. It was, I think, our last week of shooting when we both got the official call about, “We want you to do this film.” And our characters on “Goliath” didn’t really intersect until that last episode, so we had just met. Obviously, we’re both very excited and somewhat daunted by the possibility of playing these characters, and immediately and throughout the whole process, we’re in touch, on the phone and texting and emailing. But yes, not rehearsing much. I think the fact that we both have the theater background really was helpful in that regard, certainly helpful in terms of being able to master Aaron’s dialogue. People talk about it as, “Oh, it’s fast, it’s fast, it’s fast.” Well, yes, sometimes it is. It’s rhythmic, is what it is. It’s musical, is what it is. It’s not always fast, but it’s as important in Aaron Sorkin dialogue as it is in anything I can think of to really be able to listen to the other actor and not just be waiting for your cue. Fortunately, all these actors and Nina in particular in our scenes together was really adept at that and we had a great time just throwing that ball back and forth, to use another sports metaphor. And because we didn’t have much rehearsal or really any other than the read-through, and because we weren’t doing 17 takes, I mean, often it was, take two and let’s move on. It was definitely like being shot out of a cannon. It was good to have the support of not only the maestro, Aaron Sorkin, but everybody else in the cast really being on their A-game.

GD: Yeah, I was thinking when I was watching, I was like, “Yeah, it’s very musical.” It’s that pacing, it just sings, the dialogue. And there are certain performers, I think, who do it really well. Obviously, I think this cast is loaded with them, which is part of the reason why the movie works as well it does. The reviews are coming out soon. I think a lot of people have been really taken by it and certainly the performances. Obviously, you’re an Oscar winner for “Whiplash” and went through that whole award season. What is your take on the awards process or the buzz that you’re maybe going to get or you could get around a project like this? And how do you consider it now, especially having gone through it with “Whiplash”?

JS: Well, thank you for opening that door because here’s what I’ve been wanting to do is campaign openly for every award show that gives ensemble awards, because not only the four of us, but Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy. There are 64 principal actors who are credited in this movie, none of whom are less than excellent. This is, I’m going to say, the most remarkable ensemble of actors I’ve ever been up onscreen with. So from top to bottom, and I mean literally, people with one line, people that don’t even really have a line but have a featured shot. And that’s credit to the casting director and director and everybody else, too, but really an unbelievable cast in this movie.

GD: When you said that, I regretfully don’t know the actor’s name, but there’s this great scene when Bill and Lucille are going to a bar and the page, she’s firing notes at him, and that is just so very funny even in that little sequence.

JS: Perfect example, Josh and… terrible, I’m not gonna remember his last name. Josh [Bednarsky]. He was impeccable, and for characters or like [Ron] Perkins, who has the scene, as the big boss man at the big table, who’s a wonderful actor and a German guy who’s been around forever, but when you’re playing scenes with gigantic movie stars, and you’re number 37 on the call sheet — I mean, and I’ve done that — that is a very, very intimidating and difficult thing to pull off in an Aaron Sorkin movie and I’m telling you, everybody in the final analysis just came through like gangbusters.

GD: Yeah, I know we have to wrap up here soon but you mentioned this a little earlier how people are so connected to these characters, right? Or, the real-life people, they’re not characters. What would say to not necessarily assuage any concerns people have or whatever, because I think the proof is in the film but what would you tell an “I Love Lucy” superfan before seeing this? What would you suggest to them?

JS: Well, I would say, open your mind. Open your heart. Watch the movie, and with the understanding that as Aaron announced to us all at our read-through on the roof of a parking structure, this is a drama about a comedy, and it’s an interesting animal in that way. Not that there aren’t lots of very funny moments in it, but at its heart, it’s a love story, a drama about a time and a place, and a remarkable group of people. So just sit back and enjoy the movie and I think if you go in with an open mind, you’re going to have a wonderful experience.

