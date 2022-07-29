J. Smith-Cameron (‘Succession’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that J. Smith-Cameron is entering the “Succession” episode “The Disruption” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This installment debuted on October 31, 2021, and is the third episode of the HBO drama’s third season.

In this episode, Gerri (Smith-Cameron), Waystar Royco’s newly minted CEO, confronts Logan Roy (Brian Cox) about taking the FBI investigation into the company more seriously.

Smith-Cameron is a first-time Emmy Award nominee for “Succession.” This year, the show received 25 nominations including a record 14 acting nominations.

Smith-Cameron is joined in her category by fellow “Succession” co-star Sarah Snook, as well as Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

