Jaala Leis Wanless (‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ hair department head) needed ‘an army of hot curling irons’ to create 50s-era styles [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Everybody on this planet, I believe, has seen the original ‘Grease,'” says Jaala Leis Wanless, the hair department head for the new Paramount+ prequel series to the film, “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” “It is an icon of musical film. When I realized that I got the show, first I was elated, second I was scared because there’s a huge fanbase for the original ‘Grease’ and for the whole franchise. I really hope I do this justice.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” takes place four years before the original “Grease.” In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest kids in school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

SEE ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’: Paramount+ premiere red carpet interviews with cast and creatives [WATCH]

“When we actually go back and research the 50s, a lot of times in that era, people were going to the salons very regularly. It was like a weekly thing. They were getting roller sets, there were a lot of perms going on. People would sleep with rollers in their hair at night. So you would see the little roller sets with the handkerchief. In this series, we couldn’t do any of the sleeping with the rollers. Trust me, I tried! I took it home and I tried every which way on my own head to see, is this comfortable? Is it going to interrupt a cast-members sleep? I tried them all and they weren’t very comfortable.”

Leis Wanless explains that they were very limited on the number of wigs they could use. “Everything had to be done manually on each and every person,” she reveals. “We had an army of hot curling irons. Every day was a couple of hours of labor-intensive processing in the morning. Our department on a show like this is massive. I had a couple of different teams actually working. I had a prep team working in our background area. So anytime we had our background players coming through for costume fittings we actually had a hair area off to the side. We were pre-cutting people. I had two or three hairstylists working there everyday behind the scenes. We had a tiny prep team just for the background alone. Our actual background hairstyling team could be anywhere from 15 all the way up to 25 or 30. Then we had two trailers for our main cast. We had a 10-seater for one trailer and a six-seater for the other trailer.”

The decision not to use wigs came down from the show creator Annabel Oakes and director Aletha Jones. “I think that they wanted to have an authentic look for each character by using their hair,” Leis Wanless explains. “I understand that. That makes sense to me. Gradually, as the show went on, I started slipping in more wigs here and there. By the end of the show we had a whole trailer from one end to the other of wigs and hair pieces, but we didn’t start off like that.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions