Jac Schaeffer (‘WandaVision’ head writer) on exploring grief through classic sitcoms: ‘I’ve always been interested in a wackadoo idea’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“My approach to the superhero space is wanting the human story to be walking hand in hand with the superhero story,” explains “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer. The Disney+ limited series provided the perfect opportunity for the writer to delve into the humanity of powerful larger characters, as the story charts Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) working through immense grief on the path to becoming The Scarlet Witch. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“One of my missions is to write complicated women,” states Schaeffer. The sadness and anger Wanda experiences over the loss of her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) leads to some rash decisions. Slip-ups only make the character more interesting to Schaeffer. “I love that she’s so flawed, she’s an incredibly reactive person,” reveals the writer.

Wanda’s biggest reaction to her grief is the catalyst for the events of the series: she seals a New Jersey town inside a magical barrier. Life inside this “hex” is a constant sitcom, which fast forwards to a new decade in each episode of “WandaVision.” “I’ve always been interested in a wackadoo idea that is a lens through which to examine issues,” explains Schaeffer. Incorporating new sitcom styles alongside real world action was a daunting task, but the writer was able to thrive inside this structure. “It’s so sprawling that it gives you some boundaries,” she admits, “I was able to carve out my corner of the sandbox.”

The most pressing challenge for a show with such an epic scope and shifting styles, was nailing the right tone. “It required a level of discipline,” according to Schaeffer, to wrangle her ideas into a cohesive shape. Thankfully she had a clear picture of the structure of the series, including a bottle episode for Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) that would turn the show into a two-hander for its second half. “I think that tone is the most challenging and the most rewarding piece of creating content,” explains Schaeffer.

