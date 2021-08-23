Jackson James (‘City So Real’ cinematographer) tells how special it was working with his father on this documentary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Even though Jackson James had worked on some of his father’s documentaries in the past, getting to serve as co-director of photography with him on “City So Real,” became a really special experience. “It was really the first time where it felt like it was more of like a collaboration and we were kind of able to bounce ideas back and forth and I was kind of involved from the beginning,” James tells us in our recent webchat (watch the video above). James found that the biggest lesson he learned from the experience was what was most important in chronicling a film’s subjects. “The biggest thing that I took away from working with him was how much his films and a lot of documentaries are just about relationships; really strong relationships with your subjects.”

“City So Real,” which is currently available to stream on Hulu, is the latest documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steve James. The program documents the chaotic Chicago mayoral race to replace outgoing mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2019 that was eventually won by Lori Lightfoot. At the same time that the campaigns are going into full swing, the city is also on edge for the trial of the police officer who killed Laquan McDonald. Along with Jackson and Steve James’s shared nomination for Best Nonfiction Cinematography, the five-part series is also nominated for Best Documentary/Nonfiction Series.

While the doc is filled with extremely colorful characters, like campaign aides Phillip A. Bradley and Rickey Hendon, there were other notable ones that didn’t make it into the finished program. One instance included being invited to come into a biker bar while he was covering a protest. “I go into this place and it’s this massive, massive Puerto Rican biker bar and they’re having this huge dominoes tournament and there’s just food and drink everywhere.” The bar’s customers were excited to see him and his camera crew and gladly opened up to James about their neighborhood. “I thought I was going to be gone for like 30 minutes filming these shots and now I’m eating this big burrito and sitting at this tournament watching these guys play dominoes.”

For James, the experience of getting nominated was a lot to take in on two levels. The first was just the fact that he got nominated but the second was getting nominated alongside his father. “I still have a hard time believing it. To be nominated with my dad is amazing. I mean, it was enough to share the experience of making this series with him about something that we both were so invested in and cared so much about.” But James is also grateful to the people of the city he filmed who made the project, and the resulting nomination, such a distinct thing to be a part of. “To make it alongside all the people, all the Chicagoans that we did and to be able to share this nomination and feel like it’s something that really came from a project we’ve wanted to do for a long time. It’s an amazing feeling.”

